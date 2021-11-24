Cowboys vs Raiders live stream and how to watch Thanksgiving NFL games

Dallas Cowboys are set for a huge holiday showdown with Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. Cowboys vs Raiders – the second of three mouthwatering Thanksgiving holiday matchups – kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 9.25pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch a Cowboys vs Raiders live stream from anywhere the world. You can even watch for free in some places – we'll show you how below.

Canadian NFL fans can stream Cowboys vs Raiders free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. It's also available for free on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial for Australians. Canadians and Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

Welcome to another opportunity to enjoy NFL football whilst dipping turkey-stuffed dinner rolls in gravy. The Cowboys (7-3) are the in-form team having notched up at least 40 points in three of their first five home games. In fact, they're averaging a massive 36 points at the AT&T Stadium, which doesn't bode well for the Raiders (5-5).

Las Vegas have are zero for three in their last three games and have won only two of their last five meetings with the Cowboys. Then again, the outcome of this game could be determined by the key battle between struggling star quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Derek Carr. Just to add a little more spice to proceedings, this the game is something of a homecoming for Texas-born Raiders QB Carr:

"My mom's side of the family [are] Cowboys fans. … We wouldn't eat at the table, we'd eat with TV trays watching the Cowboys play," Derek Carr said reminiscing on his Thanksgivings growing up. "f you grew up in that time, unless you were a Niners fan, it was really fun to watch those guys play and try to emulate them."

It's a 4.25pm ET / 9.25pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, 25th November. Read on for more details on how to watch a Cowboys vs Raiders live stream wherever you are in the world.

NFL fans in Canada can watch every single game of the season – including Cowboys vs Raiders – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs CA$20 a month or CA$150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

The DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can watch DAZN on your browser but there are also DAZN apps for smart TVs, iOS, Android, Fire TV and games consoles.

Another option is Kayo Sports. The Aussie sports streaming service is showing the Cowboys vs Raiders game, and it offers a 14-day free trial so you can tune in without paying a thing. After that, prices start at AU$25 per month.

Kayo Sports streams up to six NFL games each week, and offers loads more live sports, including F1, cricket, Major League Baseball, and Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and EFL Championship soccer.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports if you're not in Oz when the game's on.

Watch a Cowboys vs Raiders live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy an NFL live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Watch a Cowboys vs Raiders live stream in the USA

In the US, Cowboys vs Raiders game will air nationwide on CBS. You can also catch the game on the Paramount+ live streaming service, which costs from $4.99 per month.

NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video. One solution is Fubo TV, the cable replacement service.

Sling TV is generally another good option for NFL fans, just not for CBS. Sling's Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. If you're willing to choose one or the other you can get your first month for only $10 (rather than the usual $35 a month).

Better still, splash out $50 a month on the combined Blue + Orange package, which covers nearly all 270+ games (just not the CBS ones). For what you do get though, it's an absolute bargain.

Watch a Cowboys vs Raiders live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to show six NFL games a week in the UK, including every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football. Cowboys vs Raiders is being shown on Sky Sports NFL.

Don't have Sky? Now, the company's streaming platform, is a great option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

NFL Game Pass is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £147.99 a year and includes all 270+ games live and in HD (save for the odd 'blackout' game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland). New users get a free 7-day trial.

However you decide to tune in, don't forget to use a VPN, in order to watch on the move from within the UK or abroad.

Watch a Cowboys vs Raiders live stream in Australia

Cowboys vs Raiders is being shown on ESPN, which is available though cable giant Foxtel.

Don't have cable? Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia, as it carries ESPN. Subscriptions start at AU$25 per month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Remember, Kayo is only available within Australia, so if you're travelling abroad, use a VPN to access your account.