NFL live stream 2022/23 and how to watch all the games – TV schedule worldwide, free options

By What Hi-Fi?
published

Get all the NFL games wherever you are

A detail view of the NFL crest logo on a Chicago Bears jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images / Icon Sportswire)

Want to stream all the NFL action from now until Super Bowl LVII on 12th February 2023? We've got your back. The NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, 8th September when the LA Rams host the Buffalo Bills, so now's the time to make sure you've got all your streaming service options covered and you know which TV channels to turn to when you want your NFL live stream. You'll find ways to watch the all of the 2022/23 NFL games below no matter where you are in the world. Hut, hut, hut!

NFL live stream 2022/23

Regular season: 8th Sept – 8th January 2023

Free streams: 7mate (opens in new tab) | My5 (opens in new tab) (MNF)

Free trials: Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Aus) | FuboTV (opens in new tab) (US) 

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Canada stream: DAZN (opens in new tab)

US streams: Sling (opens in new tab) | FuboTV (opens in new tab)

UK streams: Now (opens in new tab) | NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab)

Aus streams: Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) | 7mate (opens in new tab) | NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab)

It's time to break out your tailgating gear because the 2022/2023 NFL season has arrived. The regular season is set serve up 272 games over 18 weeks. The Playoffs and Wild card games are scheduled to start from 14th January 2023. The action will conclude with Super Bowl LVII – the championship game – at Arizona's State Farm Stadium on 12th February 2023 (hotel rooms are already running out, if you're thinking of going).

Having capped off last season by beating Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, the LA Rams are one of the favourites to get their hands on Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Buffalo Bills are also heavily fancied team, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When it comes to standout performances, topping Joe Burrow's run won't be easy. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is hot favourite for MVP, but he could face stiff competition from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Aaron Rodgers. 

Want to see every touchdown and tackle of the 103rd NFL season? Make sure you know how to watch an NFL live stream 2022/23 from anywhere. Scroll down for full 2022/23 NFL schedule.

Watch a free NFL live stream 2022/23

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)

Free Monday Night Football stream

UK views can watch all Monday Night football games for free on the My5 streaming service (opens in new tab).

Free regular season NFL stream

Australian streaming service 7mate (opens in new tab) broadcasts three regular-season games live per week, plus selected playoffs too.

Free Thursday Night Football stream

Viewers in both the US and UK can watch all Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video. That's free to watch if you're an Amazon Prime member. If not, use a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) for a month of free TNT.

Australia NFL live stream free trial

Aussie viewers can watch a week of free NFL live streams with the 7-day free trial Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). You'll find the majority of Australia's NFL games live on Kayo.

US NFL live stream free trials

Most games on CBS will also air on the Paramount+ streaming service which you can try for a week with the Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). It's for AFC Sunday games only. Otherwise, use the 7-day free trial of Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which provides most live NFL games without the need for cable.

NFL Game Pass free trial

The NFL Game Pass offers coverage of 270+ games in HD outside of the US. There is a 7-day free trial of NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) to take for a spin.

Travelling away from your home country?

Use a VPN to access any of the streaming services above from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch an NFL live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL 2022/23 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab)

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Canada: watch all NFL games on DAZN

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne drops back to pass

(Image credit: Getty Images / Icon Sportswire )

Sporting streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every single NFL games of the 2022/23 – and it's cheap too. Available to those in Canada, it costs CAD $24.99 per month CAD $199.99 for the year. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

You'll need to use a VPN to access DAZN when travelling overseas.  (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Watch every NFL game on DAZN $24.99 per month (opens in new tab)
DAZN has the rights to every 2022/23 NFL game as well as a host of other sport including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Fightsports and much more, live and on demand, in Canada.

USA: watch an NFL live stream 2022/23

San Francisco 49ers during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium

(Image credit: Getty Images / Michael Zagaris)

NFL fans in the US are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games. The problem is that the NFL has once again spread the rights across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video. That's fine if you have a full cable package and Prime membership. Fear not, though, there are plenty of cable-free options too.

Sling TV $50 per month (opens in new tab)

Sling's Blue and Orange package gets you almost all the networks save for CBS and Amazon Prime. Sign any time and get 50 percent off your first month.

Amazon Prime Video $9 per month (opens in new tab)

Prime Video is included in the Amazon Prime membership ($15/month) or you can pay separately for less. Amazon has exclusive US rights to all of the Thursday Night Football games in the States.

FuboTV $69.99 per month (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is the most complete option of any of the cable-free services. You'll get all of the channels above apart from access to the TNF games on Amazon.

Peacock TV $4.99 per month (opens in new tab)

NBC's NFL football games for 2022/23 will also stream live on Peacock TV. You'll need Peacock Premium to watch them and that starts at $4.99 per month.

Paramount+ $4.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Likewise for CBS, many of those games (AFC on Sunday only) will also be aired on the  Paramount Plus streaming service. Paramount comes with a 7-day free trial.

(opens in new tab)

Watch NFL with Sling 50 percent off first month (opens in new tab)
Catch the 2022/23 NFL season and much more besides with this sporting offer. Hurry, and you can get half off your your first month! It's $50 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab)

Watch 2022/23 NFL on FuboTV 7-day free trial
FuboTV has the rights to the lions share of NFL games this season with only the Thursday Night Football on Prime Video missing. It's a full cable replacement service with packages starting at $64.99 per month. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time

UK: watch an NFL live stream 2022/23

NFL Game Pass logo

(Image credit: NFL)

Sky (opens in new tab) has the rights to show selected NFL games in the UK – here's today's best Sky TV deals. Don't want to commit? Now provides contract-free streaming access to all Sky Sports channels for £12 a day or £34 a month.

NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £150.99 a year (or four installments of £37.75) and includes all 270+ games live and in HD. New users get a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab).

The best news of all though is that all NFL Monday Night Football games are free-to-air on Channel 5 (opens in new tab) and the free My5 streaming service. Now, that's a touchdown.

Australia: watch an NFL live stream

NFL live stream 2022/23 and how to watch all the games online and on TV

(Image credit: Kayo)

Cable giant Foxtel has the rights to most NFL games, which will stream on Kayo Sports. Kayo is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia as it carries ESPN. Subscription costs from AU$35 per month and new users get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab)

Watch NFL with Kayo 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)
Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl. Choose a free 7-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel any time – there's no lock-in contract.

Free-to-air option 7mate is another great option. It will broadcast three games a week, as well as the playoffs and a delayed broadcast of Super Bowl LVII.

Remember: If you're an Aussie abroad, and you want to watch 7mate's free coverage, keep a VPN (opens in new tab) handy. Details above.

You should also consider the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which offers live games and highlights for AU$280.99 a year for the Pro Pass. 

2022/23 NFL schedule - cable channels, dates and times

Fans get an early spot at the Rams the parade celebration the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl win

(Image credit: Getty Images / Luis Sinco)

WEEK 1

Thursday, September 08, 2022

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Thu) 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Sunday, September 11, 2022

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

When is Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl 57 – or Super Bowl LVII as it's officially known – will be played on Sunday 12th February 2023 and televised on NBC in the US, and on BBC One in the UK. UK-based fans will likely be able to watch the game free on BBC iPlayer.

The Super Bowl LVII will will be hosted by the multipurpose State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is the home of NFL team the Arizona Cardinals and the home of the annual Fiesta Bowl, a college football clash sponsored by Frito-Lay tortilla chips.

There's no word on who will perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show but Taylor Swift, Drake and Nickelback seem to be popular choices. They'll have to put on quite a show to top Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


Read more about how we test