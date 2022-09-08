NFL live stream 2022/23 and how to watch all the games – TV schedule worldwide, free options

Want to stream all the NFL action from now until Super Bowl LVII on 12th February 2023? We've got your back. The NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, 8th September when the LA Rams host the Buffalo Bills, so now's the time to make sure you've got all your streaming service options covered and you know which TV channels to turn to when you want your NFL live stream. You'll find ways to watch the all of the 2022/23 NFL games below no matter where you are in the world. Hut, hut, hut!

It's time to break out your tailgating gear because the 2022/2023 NFL season has arrived. The regular season is set serve up 272 games over 18 weeks. The Playoffs and Wild card games are scheduled to start from 14th January 2023. The action will conclude with Super Bowl LVII – the championship game – at Arizona's State Farm Stadium on 12th February 2023 (hotel rooms are already running out, if you're thinking of going).

Having capped off last season by beating Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, the LA Rams are one of the favourites to get their hands on Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Buffalo Bills are also heavily fancied team, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When it comes to standout performances, topping Joe Burrow's run won't be easy. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is hot favourite for MVP, but he could face stiff competition from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Aaron Rodgers.

Want to see every touchdown and tackle of the 103rd NFL season? Make sure you know how to watch an NFL live stream 2022/23 from anywhere. Scroll down for full 2022/23 NFL schedule.

Watch a free NFL live stream 2022/23

Free Monday Night Football stream

UK views can watch all Monday Night football games for free on the My5 streaming service (opens in new tab).

Free regular season NFL stream

Australian streaming service 7mate (opens in new tab) broadcasts three regular-season games live per week, plus selected playoffs too.

Free Thursday Night Football stream

Viewers in both the US and UK can watch all Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video. That's free to watch if you're an Amazon Prime member. If not, use a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) for a month of free TNT.

Australia NFL live stream free trial

Aussie viewers can watch a week of free NFL live streams with the 7-day free trial Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). You'll find the majority of Australia's NFL games live on Kayo.

US NFL live stream free trials

Most games on CBS will also air on the Paramount+ streaming service which you can try for a week with the Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). It's for AFC Sunday games only. Otherwise, use the 7-day free trial of Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which provides most live NFL games without the need for cable.

NFL Game Pass free trial

The NFL Game Pass offers coverage of 270+ games in HD outside of the US. There is a 7-day free trial of NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) to take for a spin.

Travelling away from your home country?

Use a VPN to access any of the streaming services above from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch an NFL live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL 2022/23 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Canada: watch all NFL games on DAZN

Sporting streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every single NFL games of the 2022/23 – and it's cheap too. Available to those in Canada, it costs CAD $24.99 per month CAD $199.99 for the year. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

You'll need to use a VPN to access DAZN when travelling overseas. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Watch every NFL game on DAZN $24.99 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to every 2022/23 NFL game as well as a host of other sport including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Fightsports and much more, live and on demand, in Canada.

USA: watch an NFL live stream 2022/23

NFL fans in the US are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games. The problem is that the NFL has once again spread the rights across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video. That's fine if you have a full cable package and Prime membership. Fear not, though, there are plenty of cable-free options too.

Sling TV $50 per month (opens in new tab)

Sling's Blue and Orange package gets you almost all the networks save for CBS and Amazon Prime. Sign any time and get 50 percent off your first month.

Amazon Prime Video $9 per month (opens in new tab)

Prime Video is included in the Amazon Prime membership ($15/month) or you can pay separately for less. Amazon has exclusive US rights to all of the Thursday Night Football games in the States.

FuboTV $69.99 per month (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is the most complete option of any of the cable-free services. You'll get all of the channels above apart from access to the TNF games on Amazon.

Peacock TV $4.99 per month (opens in new tab)

NBC's NFL football games for 2022/23 will also stream live on Peacock TV. You'll need Peacock Premium to watch them and that starts at $4.99 per month.

Paramount+ $4.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Likewise for CBS, many of those games (AFC on Sunday only) will also be aired on the Paramount Plus streaming service. Paramount comes with a 7-day free trial.

(opens in new tab) Watch NFL with Sling 50 percent off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch the 2022/23 NFL season and much more besides with this sporting offer. Hurry, and you can get half off your your first month! It's $50 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Watch 2022/23 NFL on FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV has the rights to the lions share of NFL games this season with only the Thursday Night Football on Prime Video missing. It's a full cable replacement service with packages starting at $64.99 per month. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time

UK: watch an NFL live stream 2022/23

Sky (opens in new tab) has the rights to show selected NFL games in the UK – here's today's best Sky TV deals. Don't want to commit? Now provides contract-free streaming access to all Sky Sports channels for £12 a day or £34 a month.

NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £150.99 a year (or four installments of £37.75) and includes all 270+ games live and in HD. New users get a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab).

The best news of all though is that all NFL Monday Night Football games are free-to-air on Channel 5 (opens in new tab) and the free My5 streaming service. Now, that's a touchdown.

Australia: watch an NFL live stream

Cable giant Foxtel has the rights to most NFL games, which will stream on Kayo Sports. Kayo is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia as it carries ESPN. Subscription costs from AU$35 per month and new users get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Watch NFL with Kayo 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl. Choose a free 7-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel any time – there's no lock-in contract.

Free-to-air option 7mate is another great option. It will broadcast three games a week, as well as the playoffs and a delayed broadcast of Super Bowl LVII.

Remember: If you're an Aussie abroad, and you want to watch 7mate's free coverage, keep a VPN (opens in new tab) handy. Details above.

You should also consider the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which offers live games and highlights for AU$280.99 a year for the Pro Pass.

WEEK 1

Thursday, September 08, 2022

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Thu) 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Sunday, September 11, 2022

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Click to see full 2022/23 NFL schedule Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals 1:25p (MST) 4:25p CBS Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX New York Giants at Tennessee Titans 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC Monday, September 12, 2022 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ESPN/ABC WEEK 2: Thursday, September 15, 2022 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video Sunday, September 18, 2022 Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX Carolina Panthers at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS Houston Texans at Denver Broncos 2:25p (MT) 4:25p CBS Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC Monday, September 19, 2022 Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (Mon) 7:15p (ET) 7:15p ESPN Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) 8:30p (ET) 8:30p ABC WEEK 3: Thursday, September 22, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video Sunday, September 25, 2022 New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Houston Texans at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 1:25p (MST) 4:25p FOX Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25p (ET) 4:25p FOX San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos 6:20p (MT) 8:20p NBC Monday, September 26, 2022 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN/ABC WEEK 4: Thursday, September 29, 2022 Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video Sunday, October 02, 2022 Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints (Tottenham) 2:30p (BST) 9:30a NFLN Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Chicago Bears at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers 4:05p (ET) 4:05p FOX New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC Monday, October 03, 2022 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ESPN WEEK 5: Thursday, October 06, 2022 Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Thu) 6:15p (MT) 8:15p Prime Video Sunday, October 09, 2022 New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers (Tottenham) 2:30p (BST) 9:30a NFLN Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX Detroit Lions at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers 4:05p (ET) 4:05p CBS Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals 1:25p (MST) 4:25p FOX Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC* Monday, October 10, 2022 Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN WEEK 6 Thursday, October 13, 2022 Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video Sunday, October 16, 2022 San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS New York Jets at Green Bay Packers 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC* Monday, October 17, 2022 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ESPN WEEK 7: Thursday, October 20, 2022 New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (Thu) 5:15p (MST) 8:15p Prime Video Sunday, October 23, 2022 Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX New York Jets at Denver Broncos 2:05p (MT) 4:05p CBS Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC* Monday, October 24, 2022 Chicago Bears at New England Patriots (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN WEEK 8: Thursday, October 27, 2022 Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video Sunday, October 30, 2022 Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley) 1:30p (BST) 9:30a ESPN+ Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 3:05p (CT) 4:05p CBS Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts 4:25p (ET) 4:25p FOX San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC* Monday, October 31, 2022 Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN WEEK 9: Thursday, November 03, 2022 Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video Sunday, November 06, 2022 Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 2:05p (MT) 4:05p FOX Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25p (ET) 4:25p CBS Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC* Monday, November 07, 2022 Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN WEEK 10: Thursday, November 10, 2022 Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video Sunday, November 13, 2022 Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich) 3:30p (CET) 9:30a NFLN Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS Houston Texans at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC* Monday, November 14, 2022 Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

When is Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl 57 – or Super Bowl LVII as it's officially known – will be played on Sunday 12th February 2023 and televised on NBC in the US, and on BBC One in the UK. UK-based fans will likely be able to watch the game free on BBC iPlayer.

The Super Bowl LVII will will be hosted by the multipurpose State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is the home of NFL team the Arizona Cardinals and the home of the annual Fiesta Bowl, a college football clash sponsored by Frito-Lay tortilla chips.

There's no word on who will perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show but Taylor Swift, Drake and Nickelback seem to be popular choices. They'll have to put on quite a show to top Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.