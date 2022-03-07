BNP Paribas Open live stream 2022: how to watch the Indian Wells Masters tennis for free

The world's best tennis players, including freshly minted world no.1 Daniil Medvedev, have landed in Indian Wells for the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. As ever, the 48th edition of the ATP Masters 1000 takes place at the famous Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. Make sure you know how to watch a BNP Paribas Open live stream wherever you are.

Tennis fans in the UK and Ireland can live stream all the action on Amazon Prime Video and new subscribers get a 30-day free trial. Brits trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the free Amazon stream.

Indian Wells qualifying starts on Tuesday, 8th March at 11am PT (7pm GMT), before the main draw gets underway on Thursday, 10th March. The singles are on Sunday, 20th March after 3pm PT (11pm GMT).

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open (aka Indian Wells Masters) will feature many of the top 20 players in the ATP Rankings. Reigning champion Cameron Norrie will defend his title against the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Aussie Open champion Rafael Nadal, two-time Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray and new world no.3 Alexander Zverev.

Mallorcan pro Nadal – the winner of the Indian Wells Master in 2007, 2009 and 2013 – is hot favourite after securing a record 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open. He'll be hoping to retain his perfect 15-0 record for the season and pick up the $1,231,245 first prize.

On the women's side of the draw, Naomi Osaka is the one to watch. The Japanese star might have dropped to no.85 in the world after two self-imposed breaks but she's had plenty of success at Indian Wells. Young guns Emma Raducanu, 19, and Coco Gauff, 17, are also in the mix this year.

Tennis fans in the UK can watch free on Amazon Prime Video with this 30-day trial. Make sure you know how to get a free Indian Wells tennis live stream from wherever you are.

BNP Paribas Open free live stream

(Image credit: Amazon)

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2022 Indian Wells tennis in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a use a VPN to access your account if you're outside of the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch the Indian Wells tennis for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video.

Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (£7.99/month or £79/year), or Prime Video (£5.99/month) which will be enough to enjoy the whole of the tournament for free!

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

2022 BNP Paribas Open live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Indian Wells tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Indian Wells tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and enjoy the Indian Wells tennis live stream.

Watch a 2022 BNP Paribas Open live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Vladsinger at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2262555)

The Tennis Channel has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2022 Indian Wells Masters in the United States. Subscription costs around $99 a year.

Cord-cutters can stream the Tennis Channel via Sling TV. You'll need to purchase the Sports Extra add on ($11 a month) on top of the Sling Orange Package ($35 a month). Not tried Sling before? Make sure you take advantage of the 3-day free trial...

2022 BNP Paribas Open live stream in Australia

You can watch all the Indian Wells tennis live on beinSports, which you'll find on streaming service Kayo.

A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a 14-day free trial.

Don't forget, you'll need to use a VPN to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.

2022 BNP Paribas Open draw & schedule

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By saimad - Flickr: BNP Paribas 2013, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25086971)

Qualifying: Tuesday, 8th March - Wednesday, 9th March 2022 at 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Main Draw: Thursday, 10th March - Sunday, 20th March. Thursday, 10th March – Thursday, 17th March at 11am PT and 6pm PT & Friday, 18th March 12pm PT

Doubles Final: Saturday, 19th March not before 5pm PT / 1am GMT.

Singles Final: Sunday, 20th March not before 3pm PT / 11pm GMT.