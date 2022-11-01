Amazon Music gives Prime members access to all of its tracks ad-free

If you're a Prime member, today's your lucky day, as Amazon has announced big changes to music on Amazon. Starting now, Amazon's full 100 million strong catalog of music, as well as the most popular podcasts, are available for free for Prime members, but there is a couple of caveats to this generosity.

If you're a Prime member, you can access all of Amazon's music ad-free, the most popular podcasts ad-free, and All-Access playlists ad-free on all Amazon Music-supported devices. But, you'll only be able to shuffle play artists, albums, or playlists; though, you can pick and choose songs from the All-Access playlists.

Prime members can also download tracks off of the All-Access playlists for later offline listening, and there aren't any skip limits on the All-Access playlists, either. In short, you can have at it with those playlists, otherwise you'll be shuffle playing music by artist, album, or playlist.

What exactly is on the All-Access playlists? According to Amazon, there'll be a collection of these playlists available, and they'll be tailored to personalized listening preferences, which is nice considering the freedom given to Prime members when it comes to these All-Access playlists.

There is another important caveat to this big change in how Amazon Music works, though: Prime members are limited to SD-quality music. If SD doesn't sound like a technical term to you, that's because it isn't, and Amazon's been shy about revealing the exact bitrate it streams in.

However, in general, you can expect the quality of SD music on Amazon to be roughly equivalent to a Spotify stream. If you want CD-quality music, i.e. lossless music or HD music as per Amazon's naming scheme, hi-res music, which Amazon calls Ultra HD, or spatial audio, then you'll have to ante up for Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Unlimited will run you $9.99/£9.99 a month ($8.99/£8.99 for Prime members), though it includes a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab), and you'll get on-demand access to Amazon's entire catalogue, so you won't be restricted to shuffle play, and you can listen to the full catalogue in CD-quality as well as a selection of hi-res and spatial music.

All told, while you won't be getting the complete Amazon Music experience for free, if you're a Prime member, you're getting close to all of it for free and without ads. This comes as something of a surprise in a world where streaming services are continuously gating features behind more expensive tiers and raising prices.

