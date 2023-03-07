Indian Wells 2023 live stream: how to watch the BNP Paribas Open tennis for free

Indian Wells 2023 live stream

The 2023 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Garden is FREE to watch on Amazon Prime in the UK. In the US, the action is live on the Tennis Channel. In Australia, the Indian Wells 2023 live stream will be available through Kayo. Use a VPN to watch you local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Indian Wells 2023 on TV below.

US: Indian Wells 2023 live stream on Tennis Channel via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)

UK: Indian Wells 2023 live stream on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)

AUS: Indian Wells 2023 live stream on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab)

Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Indian Wells 2023 tennis preview

Outside of the four grand slam tournaments, Indian Wells is one of the few times in the tennis season where the men's ATP and women's WTA tours come together to compete at the same venue. A de facto 'fifth major' and the jewel in the crown of both tour's 1000 series of events just below grand slam level, Indian Wells has come from the sunny Palm Springs area of California since 1987 and always offers up 10 days of superb tennis action packed full of the game's biggest stars.

The big news in the men's event is that Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will miss the tournament again because of US rules surrounding his Covid-19 vaccination status. The injured Rafael Nadal also misses out, but the rest of the ATP's biggest stars will clash on the hard courts of California.

BNP Paribas Open 2023 Dates: 8th – 19th March 2023 Start time: 4pm GMT / 11am ET / 3am AEDT Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California FREE stream: Amazon Prime UK (30-day trial (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Prize money: $8,800,000

World number five Daniil Medvedev is on a 14-match winning streak this season and comes in as one of the favourites, despite being drawn to meet the dangerous Alexander Zverev in the fourth round. Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, third seed Casper Ruud and top seed Carlos Alcaraz – who meets American wild card Brandon Holt in a fascinating first-round encounter on Wednesday – will all be desperate to succeed defending champion Taylor Fritz. American Fritz has been handed a tough draw, meeting rising star compatriot Ben Shelton in the first round.

In the women's event, defending Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek dominates the draw. The Pole, who went on a 37-game unbeaten run in 2022, gets a first-round bye and will meet the winner of Claire Liu and Alison van Uytvanck in the second. Fifth seed Caroline Garcia is in Swiatek's section of the draw and is a possible quarter-final opponent. Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur returns from injury to take her place in the draw as fourth seed and is in the same section as Elena Rybakina, who beat her at SW19 last summer. Jessica Pegula, the top-ranked American, and this year's Australian Open champion, Aryna Sabalenka are more big names in the bottom half of the draw. The pick of the first round matches sees former grand slam champions Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin meet.

For the Brits, 24th men's seed Dan Evans could meet compatriot Jack Draper in the second round, with another potential all-Blighty third-round encounter on the cards should Andy Murray make it that far. The Scot meets Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round. In women's event, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu will look to put her recent woes behind her against Danka Kovinic in the first round.

Watch Indian Wells 2023 free stream in the UK

(Image credit: George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Good news, tennis fans. Amazon has the rights to countless regular tennis season tournament across the year on its Prime Video service. Plus, you get access to Prime's regular streaming content and even the occasional round of Premier League fixtures.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year in the UK, but new users get a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). That's enough to watch the entire Indian Wells 2023 tennis tournament!

Use a VPN to watch Amazon Prime UK from abroad (opens in new tab) while away from home.

(opens in new tab) Indian Wells 2023 sign-up to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)

New users can sign up to Prime for 30 days, watch all the Indian Wells tennis for free, then cancel their membership. If you'd like to continue, it's £8.99 per month or £95 a year. No contract; cancel anytime.

Prime membership includes free access to Amazon's certain Premier League football live streams, in addition to Prime Video originals such as Rings of Power, plus Prime Music tracks and plenty more besides.

Watch Indian Wells 2023 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Indian Wells live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Indian Wells live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Indian Wells tennis.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN for Indian Wells 2023

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Indian Wells tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and enjoy the free Indian Wells live stream!

USA: Indian Wells 2023 live stream

Tennis fans in the US can watch an Indian Wells live stream on the Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Indian Wells 2023 Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Indian Wells 2023 on the Tennis Channel, with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay just $20. It's $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!

(opens in new tab) Indian Wells 2023 live stream with 7-day Fubo TV trial (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. Plans start at $74.99 a month and users can cancel at any time.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Indian Wells 2023 in Australia

In Australia, local streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of Indian Wells for just AU$25 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sport via streaming service Kayo Sports. Try this Kayo 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Away from Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) Indian Wells 2023 | Kayo 7-day trial (opens in new tab)

Stream tennis, golf, F1, NRL, AFL, international cricket, World Surf League and more, with this Kayo free trial. After the free trial ends, there are three Kayo plans to choose from: One (AU$25 a month), Basic (AU$30 a month) and Premium (AU$35 a month). No contract, cancel anytime.

Indian Wells 2023 tournament start time

Global Indian Wells 2023 start times

UK: 6pm

6pm Central Europe: 7pm

7pm USA (EDT/PST): 1pm / 10am

1pm / 10am Australia: 5am (Thursday)

5am (Thursday) New Zealand: 7am (Thursday)

Indian Wells 2023 daily schedule

What is the schedule of play at Indian Wells? 1st Round – Wednesday 8th March 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm GMT; Evening session: 6pm ET / 11pm GMT 1st Round – Thursday 9th March 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm GMT; Evening session: 6pm ET / 11pm GMT 2nd Round – Friday 10th March 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm GMT; Evening session: 6pm ET / 11pm GMT 2nd Round – Saturday 11th March 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm GMT; Evening session: 6pm ET / 11pm GMT 3rd Round – Sunday 12th March 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm GMT; Evening session: 6pm ET / 11pm GMT 3rd Round – Monday 13th March 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm GMT; Evening session: 6pm ET / 11pm GMT 4th Round – Tuesday 14th March 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm GMT; Evening session: 6pm ET / 11pm GMT Quarter-finals – Wednesday 15th March 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm GMT; Evening session: 6pm ET / 11pm GMT Quarter-finals – Thursday 16th March 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm GMT; Evening session: 6pm ET / 11pm GMT Semi-finals – Friday 17th March 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm GMT; Evening session: 6pm ET / 11pm GMT Semi-finals – Saturday 18th March 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm GMT Finals – Sunday 19th March 2023

Day session: 1pm ET / 6pm GMT Live Indian Wells 2023 draw via ATPTour.com