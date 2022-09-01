How to watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – release date, trailer, cast, episodes

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – the $500m blockbuster fantasy TV show based on the J.R.R Tolkien franchise – lands on Amazon Prime today, Thursday, 1st September 2022. Fancy returning to Middle-earth? You got it. Episodes 1 and 2 debut today in the US; new episodes air every Friday. New Prime members get a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from wherever you are.

How to watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere: Thursday 1st September 2022 Time: 9pm ET / 2am BST (Fri) / 11am AEST (Fri) Global stream: Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) (30-day free trial) Cast: Lenny Henry, Morfydd Clark, Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker, Nazanin Boniadi, Robert Aramayo and Cynthia Addai-Robinson. Season finale: Friday 14th October 2022

The first series of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – eight hour-long episodes – cost Amazon a staggering $462 million to make. That works out at almost $58 million per episode, making it the most expensive TV show ever made.

It looks like money well spent, though. The Guardian says Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is "so astounding it makes House of the Dragon look amateur", while the Financial Times hails its "dazzling visuals" and "epic dialogue".

No spoilers, but the five-season series is based on the backstory J.R.R. Tolkien had written as appendices to The Return of the King. In other words, it's set long before the time of Frodo Baggins, and introduces new characters such as elf warrior Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

Episodes 1 and 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are available exclusively on Amazon Prime from Thursday, 1st September. Travelling abroad? We'll show you how to watch Amazon Prime from wherever you are.

(Image credit: Amazon )

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy The Rings of Power on pretty much any device.

Watch The Rings of Power from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, it's possible that you won't be able to access your account if you're abroad somewhere you can't get onto the service. If that's the case you can use a VPN to get around the problem.

VPNs are a easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Can I watch The Rings of Power on Netflix?

(Image credit: Amazon)

No. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an Amazon Original and is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video everywhere. It's unlikely to show up on Netflix, or any other streaming services for that matter. Amazon has announced that it will make five seasons of the show so an Amazon Prime membership will stand you in good stead (new users get a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)).

