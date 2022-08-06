Argentina vs Australia live stream and how to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship for free online

Australia fight it out with Argentina in their opening match of the 2022 Rugby Championship this Saturday at 8.10pm BST. After losing their series against England 2-1, Dave Rennie's Wallabies will be targeting a convincing win over the Pumas. Aussie fans can watch an Australia vs Argentina free live stream on 9Now and tune into the game using a VPN (opens in new tab) if travelling abroad. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream from wherever you are.

The team news is in and Australia have made seven changes for this Saturday's clash against the Argentines. Tom Wright takes the fullback position from Jordan Petaia, who shifts to the wing. Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau will form the heart of the midfield, Quade Cooper returns from injury, and Folau Fainga’a is promoted to hooker in place of the injured Dave Porecki. Jed Holloway will make his Wallabies debut at blindside flanker.

Australia played fabulously in last year's Rugby Championship, beating the mighty Springboks twice. How times have changed. Dave Rennie's side have struggled with consistency since the start of the year and conceded a series to England. Can they get back on track with an away win at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium this Saturday?

The Pumas failed to win a single game at last year's Rugby Championship but are on the up thanks to the careful guidance of head coach Michael Cheika and former skipper Felipe Contepomi, who recently joined the backroom staff. After a late Emiliano Boffelli try saw Argentina beat Scotland 34-31 in last month's series decider, the Pumas will be bursting with confidence.

Rugby fans in Australia can get a free live stream of the 2022 Ruby Championship on 9Now. The event is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK but Australian citizens abroad can use a VPN to access the free live stream on 9Now (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Australia free live stream from anywhere in the world.

In Australia, all of the Wallabies' Rugby Championship home games – plus the away game against New Zealand on 24th September – will be free-to-air across the Nine Network and streamed free on 9Now (opens in new tab).

Away from Oz? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local streaming service without being location-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prefer to watch ad-free? Stan has the rights to an Argentina vs Australia live stream in Australia. A subscription costs AU$10 a month, with the necessary Sport add-on (7-day free trial (opens in new tab); AU$10 a month).

Using a VPN to watch Argentina vs Australia is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Rugby Championship, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now (opens in new tab).

3. Then head over to 9Now (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Argentina vs Australia free live stream.

FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the rights to the 2022 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every RC match, including Argentina vs Australia, plus replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news.

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2022 Rugby Championship, including this Saturday's clash between the Wallabies and Pumas. Check out today's best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, fans can enjoy an Argentina vs Australia live stream with a Now day pass (£12) or monthly pass (opens in new tab) (£34). Make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here (opens in new tab). Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2022 Rugby Championship schedule

Round 1 – 6th Aug 2022

South Africa v New Zealand (Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela) 4.05pm on Saturday, August 6

Argentina v Australia (Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza) 8.10pm on Saturday, August 6

Round 2 – 13th Aug 2022

South Africa v New Zealand (Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg) 4.05pm on Saturday, August 13

Argentina v Australia (Estadio Bicentenario, San Juan) 8.10pm on Saturday, August 13

Round 3 – 27th Aug 2022

Australia v South Africa (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide) 6.30am on Saturday, August 27

New Zealand v Argentina (Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch) 8.45am on Saturday, August 27

Round 4 – 3rd Sept 2022

New Zealand v Argentina (FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton) 8.05am on Saturday, September 3

Australia vs South Africa (Allianz Stadium, Sydney) 10.35am on Saturday, September 3

Round 5 – 15th & 17th Sept 2022

Australia vs New Zealand (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne) 10.45am on Thursday, September 15

Argentina vs South Africa (Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires) 8.10pm on Saturday, September 17

Round 6 – 24th Sept 2022

New Zealand vs Australia (Eden Park, Auckland) 8.05am on Saturday, September 24

South Africa vs Argentina (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban) 4.05pm on Saturday, September 24