2022 Wimbledon live stream: how to watch the Grand Slam tennis for free

Wimbledon 2022 starts on Monday, 27th, June at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. Reigning men's singles champion Novak Djokovic returns to defend his title, with Rafael Nadal his most notable adversary. In the women's, it's Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and the imperious Iga Swiatek who lead the charge. Fans can enjoy every match live and free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Wimbledon has been around for 145 years, making it the oldest, and arguably most prestigious, tennis tournament in the world. Change is afoot, though – Wimbledon 2022 will take place over 14 days, rather than the usual 13, thanks to the introduction of play on Middle Sunday.

Last year saw Novak Djokovic add a seventh Wimbledon men's singles title to his trophy cabinet (2011, 2014-15, 2018-19, 2021). Unsurprisingly, the Serbian professional is odds-on favourite to win Wimbledon 2022 but he faces stiff competition from 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafa Nadal and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, who recently won the Queen’s Club Championships.

British favourite Andy Murray is struggling to recover from an abdominal injury and is a 25-1 outsider, despite John McEnroe proclaiming his a "real contender on grass".

Over in the women's draw, there's excitement galore. Serena Williams, 40, is back on the hunt for a 24th Grand Slam title, and thus equal Margaret Court's record, which has stood for nearly 50 years. Of course, No.1 seed Iga Swiatek is favourite to win Wimbledon 2022, but Emma Raducanu and Ons Jabeur with also be in the mix.

UK viewers can enjoy ace coverage of every match for free on BBC iPlayer. Away from home? Make sure you know to watch a free Wimbledon 2022 live stream on iPlayer from anywhere in the world with a VPN. (opens in new tab)

Watch a free Wimbledon 2022 live stream

The BBC has the rights to air Wimbledon 2022 – it's free to UK viewers with a TV licence. Fans can stream every match live on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for free. Away from the UK during Wimbledon?

Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer from anywhere. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

Those in Australia are also in luck. Aussie nationals can watch a 2022 Wimbledon free live stream on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab). As with iPlayer above, remember that you'll need to use a VPN if you're trying to tune into your home coverage while abroad.

Watch a 2022 Wimbledon live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wimbledon 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Wimbledon 2022

Using a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wimbledon, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Wimbledon 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream in the USA

ESPN will air the bulk of Wimbledon 2022 with a few of the games appearing on ABC too. Cable subscribers can get a Wimbledon 2022 live stream by logging into their accounts on the EPSN website or just switching to the ESPN and ABC cable channels.

Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV (opens in new tab) as well as using ESPN+ too. New subscribers to Sling get their first month half price (more than enough to watch the whole of Wimbledon!). After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Do remember, of course, that Australia and UK nationals can watch all of Wimbledon 2022 for free on 9Now or BBC iPlayer while using a VPN from abroad.

Wimbledon 2022 on Sling TV 50 percent off first month

Catch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream on the Sling TV Orange package, which includes access to most matches, including the both singles finals, on ESPN. New users get their first month for half price ($17.50). After that, it's $35 a month. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream in Australia

Lucky Aussie tennis fans can watch Wimbledon for free on 9Now (opens in new tab)!

Every match of Wimbledon 2022 will also stream ad-free, live Stan Sport (opens in new tab), bringing subscribers all the action from every court.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia.

Watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

Watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream in India

The Star Sports Select 1 and 2 (SD and HD) will offer live coverage of Wimbledon in India. Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) will provide the live streaming of the world's most famous Grand Slam.

Wimbledon 2022 full schedule

Monday 27th June 2022

Men's singles: First round

Women's singles: First round

Tuesday 28th June 2022

Men's singles: First round

Women's singles: First round

Wednesday 29 June 2022

Men's singles: Second round

Women's singles: Second round

Men's doubles: First round

Women's doubles: First round

Thursday 30th June 2022

Men's singles: Second round

Women's singles: Second round

Men's doubles: First round

Women's doubles: First round

Friday 1st July 2022

Men's singles: Third round

Women's singles: Third round

Men's doubles: Second round

Women's doubles: Second round

Mixed doubles: First round

Saturday 2nd July 2022

Men's singles: Third round

Women's singles: Third round

Men's doubles: Second round

Women's doubles: Second round

Mixed doubles: First round

Sunday 3rd July 2022

Men's singles: Fourth round

Women's singles: Fourth round

Men's doubles: Last 16

Women's doubles: Last 16

Mixed doubles: Last 16

Monday 4th July 2022

Men's singles: Fourth round

Women's singles: Fourth round

Men's doubles: Last 16

Women's doubles: Last 16

Mixed doubles: Quarterfinals

Tuesday 5th July 2022

Men's singles: Quarterfinals

Women's singles: Quarterfinals

Men's doubles: Quarterfinals

Women's doubles: Quarterfinals

Mixed doubles: Semifinals

Wednesday 6th July 2022

Men's singles: Quarterfinals

Women's singles: Quarterfinals

Men's doubles: Quarterfinals

Women's doubles: Quarterfinals

Thursday 7th July 2022

Women's singles: Semifinals

Men's doubles: Semifinals

Mixed doubles: Final

Friday 8 July 2022

Men's singles: Semifinals

Women's doubles: Semifinals

Saturday 9th July 2022

Women's singles: Final

Men's doubles: Final

Sunday 10th July 2022

Men's singles: Final

Women's doubles: Final

Wimbledon role of honour

Most Titles, Singles: Roger Federer (8)

Oldest Champion: Roger Federer, 35, in 2017

Youngest Champion: Boris Becker, 17, in 1985

Highest-Ranked Champion (since 1979): No. 1 Bjorn Borg in 1980, John McEnroe in 1984, Pete Sampras in 1993-94, 1997-99, Lleyton Hewitt in 2002, Roger Federer in 2004-07, Rafael Nadal in 2010, Novak Djokovic in 2015, 2019, 2021

Lowest-Ranked Champion (since 1979): No. 125 Goran Ivanisevic in 2001

Last British Champion: Andy Murray in 2016