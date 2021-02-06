2021 BBL final live stream: how to watch Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

The action is underway and the weather this evening is fine in Sydney as the Sydney Sixers take on the Perth Scorchers in the BBL 10 final. Can the best from the west take out the defending BBL champions on home soil? Make sure you know how to watch a BBL final live stream wherever you are.

The Perth Scorchers notched up a stunning victory against Brisbane Heat to set up this the BBL 10 finale. Fans might have to take shelter from the odd thunderstorm, but fingers crossed the skies will clear. Follow our guide to get a Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers live stream from anywhere.

BBL final live stream Date: Saturday 6th February 2021 Start time: 8.40am GMT / 3.40am ET / 7.40pm AEDT Location: Sydney Cricket Ground US live stream: Willow TV ($10 per month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

Few predicted a Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL final. Brisbane Heat looked to be on a dream run to the decider having eliminated Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder, but Brisbane fell apart in the Challenger round.

Having put the Scorchers into bat first at the Manuka Oval, a panicked Heat allowed their opponents clock up 1-189 from 18.1 overs. As Shane Warne noted, the Scorchers looked 'cold and calculating'.

The Scorchers will now face the Sixers at the SCG in a repeat of the Qualifier round, which saw the Sixers take Perth to the cleaners, winning by nine wickets to advance to the 2021 Big Bash final in style.

Can the Scorchers even the score on their first trip to the BBL final since 2017, when they scored a nine-wicket win over the Sixers? They have the goods but the Sixers have a knack for pulling out thumping great wins when it counts – even without Mitchell Starc, who will provide off-field captaincy on Saturday.

Last year the Sydney Sixers beat the Melbourne Stars by 19 wickets to claim their second Big Bash League title. Can James Vince piloted the Sixers to another classy win? Here's how to watch the Aussie T20 league cricket for less, including a Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL final live stream.

Willow TV offers live and unfettered coverage of every Big Bash ball for only $10 per month and a whole lot more cricket besides throughout the year.

The popular cable and streaming service serves up a cornucopia of cricket including BBL and international tours as well as the BBL 10 final between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers.

Of course, it's only accessible to viewers in the US. But if you are subscriber outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to access the free live streams without being blocked.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. That way, you can test it out without worrying you'll be left out of pocket.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant BBL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Australia: 2021 BBL final live stream

Aussie cricket fans with a TV were treated to around 60 percent of this year's BBL matches on free-to-air network Channel 7. It's a decent option for casual viewers but you can't stream any of the matches via the network's 7plus website as Fox holds the streaming rights to both BBL and Women's BBL.

So, the easiest way to stream Saturday's Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers final is to simply to use Kayo Sports, which provides access to all the Fox sports channels including Fox Cricket (featuring Shane Warne's no-nonsense commentary). Kayo subscriptions start from just AU$25 per month for the Basic package.

In addition to live fixtures, Fox Cricket offers pre and post match analysis, highlights, chat shows and more – it's heaven for cricket fans, basically. All the content is delivered in HD too.

Already a Foxtel customer? You can use Foxtel GO to stream every match free!

Desperate to watch the BBL 10 final in 4K? You'll need a 4K TV, a AU$74-a-month Foxtel Plus subscription and an iQ4 set-top box.

Away from Australia? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your Kayo Sports account when outside Oz. Why not give NordVPN a whirl?

UK: 2021 BBL final live stream

Rights to show BBL cricket – including the Sixers vs Scorchers final this Saturday – belong to BT Sport in the UK. BT's deal to broadcast all matches means you'll also be able to watch every ball live on TV, on BTSport.com and on the BT Sport app.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing.

Don't want to be locked into a contract? You can also opt for a BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £25 per month.

The other option is to give yourself over to BT entirely and, right now, there's a tempting BT Sport/Broadband/BT TV deal on offer.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

USA: 2021 BBL final live stream

Anyone for cricket? The sound of leather on willow is surprisingly popular in the States. US viewers can live stream the BBL finals via the aptly-named Willow TV, a dedicated cricket channel offered by a number of cable providers including Dish, Verizon and Xfinity.

US-based can also use their cable login details to access live BBL cricket through the Willow TV website. There's also the Willow TV app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, and via Sling TV.

Away from the US? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your Willow TV account when outside the States. Why not give ExpressVPN a whirl? It offers a risk-free, no quibble, 30-day money back guarantee, so you're in safe hands.

India: 2021 BBL final live stream

In India, Sony Network has the rights to broadcast BBL matches including the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers 2021 final clash. Six/HD will show live matches; Sony TEN 2/HD will show highlights.

Subscribers can stream the action live via SonyLIV.

Big Bash 2020-21 fixture list

PLAYOFFS

Friday, January 29: Brisbane Heat bt Adelaide Strikers

Saturday, January 30: Sydney Sixers bt Perth Scorchers

Sunday, January 31: Brisbane Heat bt Sydney Thunder

Thursday, February 4: Perth Scorchers bt Brisbane Heat

FINAL

Saturday, February 6: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers