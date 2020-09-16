2020 U.S. Open live stream: how to watch the Winged Foot golf for free

The U.S. Open golf championship starts on Thursday 17th September. Here's our guide on how to watch all the action from the fearsome Winged Foot course in Mamaroneck, New York. And, if you're really lucky, you'll be able to watch the 2020 U.S. Open live stream free!

Those lucky golf fans in the US can watch the 2020 U.S. Open for free on NBCSports, NBC Golf and the NBC video player Peacock TV. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a U.S. citizen stuck away from home.) In the UK you'll need a Sky Sports subscription or Now TV pass.

The U.S. Open is traditionally golf's toughest major championship, with the winning score often hovering around even par – in stark contrast to some of the usual PGA Tour events. One thing we can be certain of is that the winning score this week won't be anything approaching Dustin Johnson's frankly ridiculous score of 30 under par when he won the Northern Trust Open last month.

Because Winged Foot is fierce. The last time the U.S. Open was staged here, back in 2006, winner Geoff Ogilvie triumphed with a sobering score of +5.

The fairways are narrow, the rough thick, and the greens treacherous. In short, every ingredient is here to make the world's very best players look, on occasion, rather foolish. And that's why we love it.

The severity of the test this year means that the longest hitters – Bryson DeChambeau, DJ, Rory McIlroy et al – may not have the huge advantage they so often benefit from. At Winged Foot, when a visit to the rough so often leads to dropped shots, staying on the fairway is of paramount importance. So this year may well be a U.S. Open for a (slightly) shorter-hitting plotter around the course. It will be a fascinating tournament, and we can't wait to watch it. And so can you…

The U.S. Open tees off on Thursday 17th September 2020 and runs until 20th September. Read on to make sure you know how to watch a U.S. Open live stream wherever you are.

Watch the 2020 U.S. Open golf free on NBC and Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

The U.S. Open TV rights in the US belong to NBC which will air the live action from Winged Foot across the NBC and NBC Golf channels as well as through Peacock TV. All the action can be streamed for free on the various web players but you will need to sign up for a free Peacock TV account. The TV schedule is as follows. It's only available in the U.S., so any U.S. citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access. The schedule is in local time, ET.

Thursday 17th September - First Round

7.30am - 2pm - Golfchannel.com

2 - 5pm - NBCSports.com

5 - 7pm - Peacock

Friday 18th September - Second Round

7.30 - 9.30am - Peacock

9.30am - 4pm - Golfchannel.com

4 - 7pm - NBCSports.com

Saturday 19th September - Third Round

9 - 11am - Peacock

11am - 7.30pm - NBCSports.com

Sunday 20th September - Final Round

8 - 10am - Peacock

10am - 12pm - Golfchannel.com)

12 - 6pm - NBCSports.com

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV streams through your web browser.

If you don't already have the NBC channels, you can add them to your cable package or switch to cable cutting platforms such as Sling TV and YouTube TV and add them there.

Watch the 2020 U.S. Open golf from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the 2020 U.S. Open golf live stream in the UK

(Image credit: USGA)

Rights to air the U.S. Open in the UK belong to Sky Sports and the coverage from Winged Foot will be shown on Sky Sports Golf, available as standard as part of the Sky Sports package. Here, you can find the best Sky TV deals and sign up to Sky Sports.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a US Open live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£33.99). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass from £5.99/month

Watch the U.S. Open and the lion's share of the Premier League games. Prices start at £5.99 for the Mobile Pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch the U.S. Open with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised sport.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

Watch the 2020 U.S. Open on DAZN (Canada, Japan, Brazil, Spain and more)

Golf fans in Spain, Japan, Brazil, Canada and certain other regions get the chance to watch the 2020 U.S. Open for free. DAZN has the rights to show the golf and a whole host of other sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a one-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

US Open live stream with DAZN 1 month free trial

DAZN has the rights to the US Open, Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.View Deal

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN US Open live stream wherever you are.

2020 U.S. Open schedule

(Image credit: USGA)

The U.S. Open takes place between 17th-20th September 2020. All times are in BST. See section above for local US times.

Thursday 17th September

First Round, 12.30pm - midnight

Friday 18th September

Second Round, 12.30pm - midnight

Saturday 19th September

Third Round, 2pm - 00.30am

Sunday 20th September

Final Round, 1 - 11pm