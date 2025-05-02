This 55-inch TCL TV is one of our favourite cheap sets – and it's now £150 off!

Securing an excellent 55-inch TV doesn't have to break the bank, especially if you take a look at the best cheap TVs on the market. Fortunately, the finest 55-inch TV we've reviewed and recommended on said list is now even cheaper.

For just £479 at Amazon, you can be a proud owner of the TCL C745K while saving yourself £150 in the process – and that's a deal you should seriously consider. You'll have to be quick, though, as it's selling out fast.

TCL 55C745K was £629 now £479 at Amazon (save £150)

The TCL 55C745K is a four-star TV that screams "buy me". Sure, it's not quite the premium spec of some of its siblings, but when you consider what you'll pay for it with this spicy deal, you're getting a hell of bargain in terms of picture and sound performance. Plus, there's good contrast and colour, and it's lovely for gaming on.

You may look at the TCL 55C745K and think that for such a decent price, you're going to have to sacrifice quality. But, when we got our hands on it for a full review, then priced at £629, we said it redefines 'bang for your buck'. And now, it's £150 off.

Yes, it's a step down from its more premium sibling, the C845K, but it's also a darn sight cheaper. It doesn't have Mini LED lighting, but it does have a full array backlight with local dimming, Quantum Dot colours and eye-catching gaming features. That's a lot on offer for the price you pay.

Feature-wise, the C745K supports Dolby Vision HDR alongside the basic HDR10 and HLG systems and, quite surprisingly, it also supports the HDR10+ system.

And for gamers, there's support for 120Hz refresh rates, as well as VRR (including the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro format), Dolby Vision gaming complete with a proper fast-reacting Dolby Vision game mode, and a dedicated game home screen.

All this led us to say in the full review: "Its features, picture quality and sound performance are all comfortably above par for its price point, and we can’t think of any other TV in the same price ballpark currently that can double up so effectively as a gaming monitor."

So, for a decent saving on an already impressively cheap TV, you shouldn't look any further than here. But hurry, there were only four left in stock at the time of writing.

