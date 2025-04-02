What a deal! Save over £700 on one of our favourite 42-inch OLED TVs

If you are in the market for a 42-inch TV right now, the LG C4 is without doubt one of the best small TVs on the market. With its excellent gaming specification and punchy picture, it has proved itself to be a spectacular set time after time.

We have been keeping a beady eye on its price drops since it was released, and we have spotted that the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TV is now available for an all-time low of £697 at Amazon. That's a saving of £703 compared with when we first reviewed it (and gave it five stars).

The OLED had dipped into decent discounts during Black Friday and earlier this year, but this is the lowest price we have seen.

42-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £1400 now £697 at Amazon (save £703)

When we first got our hands on the LG OLED42C4, we rated it as one of the best small OLEDs available. Now, for this incredible discount, we're almost lost for words. More than £700 off its original price, you get a compact TV that boasts great specs, especially for gamers, and amazing picture quality.

When we first tested the LG OLED42C4, it came with a £1400 price tag – and even then, we were more than happy to give it five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award. To see it drop to an all-time low? Well, that's music to our ears. And it should be to yours, too.

It may be LG's smallest OLED TV, but when it comes to the C4 range, it's an impressive addition to the lineup. And in terms of living up to the reputation of its predecessor, the LG C3, we said in our full review: "We're happy to confirm the 42-inch LG C4 is a fantastic OLED TV for those short on space, or who simply don't fancy having a giant TV taking up their entire living room."

It has an impressively dynamic and accurate picture, with solid motion handling. And, if you're into gaming, it's got some noteworthy specs that will be sure to impress. We're talking four HDMI 2.1 inputs with 48Gbps bandwidth support for 4K/144Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM supported – all packed into a 42-inch TV. Colour us impressed.

It supports Dolby Vision HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos over HDMI eARC. Plus, the built-in webOS smart platform features a range of streaming services including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Which, in this day and age, is a must.

There are a couple of small caveats that come with this TV, though. The picture isn't quite as warm as others in the C4 range. We also felt the audio wasn't the best; but there is always a fix for that – budget for a soundbar. Luckily, with this £703 saving at Amazon, you'll be able to afford one of the best soundbars available.

