This Award-winning 85-inch TV has just crashed to £1299 in early Black Friday sales
Get a whole lot of TV for a relatively small amount of money
After a big TV on a modest budget this Black Friday?
Then you'll struggle to go wrong with the enormous TCL 85C805K, a rare combination of a giant TV that is both relatively affordable and has decent performance. Performance so good, in fact, that it received a What Hi-Fi? Award last year.
The 85C805K's value has just got even better, however, with early Black Friday sales bringing the price down to £1299 at Hughes. That's a nice £280 off the £1579 launch price.
This isn't quite the lowest price we have seen for the 85C805K – it hit £1049 earlier this year. The current deal is still an excellent price for anyone looking for a large TV – after all, this is the same price as you would pay for some 55-inch TVs!
In our five-star TCL 85C805K review, we described the model as “a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets”.
It is indeed a dream in many aspects, with good contrast and brightness, support for all HDR formats (including Dolby Vision) and, of course, that 85-inch screen that rivals some projectors.
Screen size aside, our expert reviewers were still seriously impressed, saying: “we can’t stress enough just how all-round watchable and consistent its pictures remain – even with our favourite ‘stress test’ demo scenes.”
There are also two HDMI 2.1 sockets for 4K/120Hz gaming, as well as ALLM and VRR (including in the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro format) to complete the list of gaming support.
The only downside to this incredible value is that the picture can look a bit soft, and a few catch-up apps (such as BBC iPlayer) are missing from the Google TV OS. However, if you have an external streaming device, such as a Google TV Streamer or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, that won't be an issue.
For the latest screen technology, you might want to consider the newer, Award-winning TCL C7K, which also comes in a monstrous 98-inch size that blew us away. However, if you're looking for a giant TV this Black Friday, the TCL 85C805K is one of the best value options around. Get the 85-inch TV with £280 off at Hughes now.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
