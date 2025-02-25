This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now

It's incredible how affordable very large TVs have become in the last couple of years, but most of the 'cheap' models are poorly specced and/or rubbish in action. That doesn't apply to the TCL 85C805K, though, which impressed us so much when we reviewed it that we bestowed upon it a What Hi-Fi? Award last year.

This is an 85-inch TV with very enjoyable picture quality, support for all HDR formats (including Dolby Vision) and two HDMI 2.1 sockets that can handle 4K/120Hz gaming. And, thanks to a massive new discount, it can now be picked up for an incredibly low price of just £1049 at Amazon.

This TV was £1799 when it launched and £1579 when we reviewed it. The previous lowest price was £1269, so this really is an exceptional deal.

TCL 85C805K was £1799 now £1049 at Amazon (save £750)

Lowest-ever price: £1049

If you want to go really big but on a modest budget, the 85-inch TCL C805K is for you. It's huge, bright, great with HDR and has very good gaming specs. As we said in our review, it's "a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets".

When we reviewed this TCL model, we called it "the home theatre bargain of the year". And that was at £1579 price. Knock another £530 off that and you've got a quite incredible bargain.

The C805K offers good contrast and brightness, excellent support for HDR and gaming, and – in case we haven't mentioned it – a massive 85-inch screen. That's getting into projector territory. But its brightness, contrast and general HDR performance outdo any projector.

On the downside, the colours do lack a little finesse, and the picture looks a bit soft at times. It's also missing some UK catch-up apps, but that's nothing a quick Google TV Streamer or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K won't solve.

In concluding our review, we noted: "we can’t stress enough just how all-round watchable and consistent its pictures remain – even with our favourite ‘stress test’ demo scenes." If you're looking for a big bargain, you've found it.

