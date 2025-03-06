Since joining What Hi-Fi? I’ve had the good fortune to help test some of the top OLEDs on the market.

Last year this included running the Sony Bravia 8 head-to-head with the A80L and A95L and then doing the same with the LG C4, LG G4 and older LG C3 and LG G3.

And during my latest re-enactment of Groundhog Day, I just did the same in helping test the new LG C5, and have come to one firm conclusion: the step-down OLED market is stagnating.

For the third year in a row, the new C-series OLED from LG is an important but modest upgrade on its predecessor.

Jump over to our 55-inch LG C5 review and you’ll see the key changes are important, but there are only incremental improvements to peak brightness, slightly better colour volume and tweaks to its motion handling.

This means that it is undeniably better than the C4, but not to the point you should think about upgrading if you’re on an LG C3 or above.

Sound familiar? It should. We saw the same modest incremental improvements comparing the C4 to the C3 and Bravia 8 to the A80L last year.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Full Swing)

How can you say that and still give so many step-down models perfect five-star ratings and Awards, you ask?

Because despite this they are the best option for most people from a performance-per-pound / dollar perspective.

The sets may not have huge upgrades, but they’re still more than good enough TVs for “most people” and will meet the demands of everyone but the most ardent of cinephiles.

We said as much in our LG C5 review, where senior staff writer and lead tester Lewis Empson reported:

“We are willing to compliment its rich, dynamic and detailed picture, and its practically flawless feature set is still a benchmark in the world of OLED TVs – which means this will likely continue the C-series’ reputation as the go-to recommendation for most people.”

By comparison, as evidenced by Home Cinema Editor Tom Parsons’ hands-on preview session with the LG G5, the rate of innovation, particularly around peak brightness, is moving at an astronomical pace in the flagship OLED space.

To summarise, during his demo it was dazzlingly bright and looked incredibly impressive as a result. But with the 65-inch LG G5 retailing for £3300 / $3300, the C5's prices are also mighty.

Which is why we tend to still recommend the step-down OLED models. And unless LG really mucks up and prices the C5 at a much higher RRP than past C-series models, or the G5 knocks it out of the park when we get it in for review, this trend could well continue in 2025.

