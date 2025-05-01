Since our list of the best TVs was last updated at the start of March, we have tested no fewer than five new and important models.

It was inevitable that these new TVs would have an impact on our recommendations but, actually, only one has made the main list – though two of the others are now in the 'also consider' section.

First, though, let's cover the two that have missed the cut.

Hisense Canvas and Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED

We've been waiting years for a more affordable rival to the Samsung Frame to materialise, and with the Hisense Canvas TV, we thought we had finally got it.

Unfortunately, it's very poor in performance terms.

Sure, it does the digital picture frame thing relatively well, but the movie picture quality is well below what you would expect of a TV costing even half as much, and no amount of fancy artwork can make up for that.

On the other hand, the 55-inch version of Amazon's Fire TV Omni Mini LED is every bit as solid a performer as its 65-inch sibling.

Sure, it's a bit rough around the edges, particularly in terms of colour consistency and backlight control, but it's a good performer at its price.

It's not quite good enough to make the best TVs list, though, mostly because we feel you can get a not-much-worse performance for quite a lot less money by buying either the TCL P755K or non-Mini LED Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, or a much better performance for not a whole lot more money if you go for the Samsung Q80D.

Sony Bravia 7

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sony Bravia 7, though, has comfortably made the 'also consider' list. In fact, I'll level with you here and say that there are members of the team who feel it should be in the main list as the Best Mini LED model, in the place of the Bravia 9.

While it's true that the Bravia 7 is a five-star TV and the Bravia 9 is sitting on 'only' four stars, I feel that the Bravia 9 does things of which no other Mini LED TVs are capable. There are areas in which it's leaps and bounds beyond even the most advanced OLED models, too.

That's why I think it remains the best Mini LED model despite the four-star rating.

The Bravia 7 is obviously still a great TV at its price – it combines trickle-down technology from the Bravia 9 with Sony's excellent processing to really pleasing effect – but when you can buy a Bravia 8 OLED for similar money or an LG C4 for much less, it becomes a little hard to justify the Bravia 7 going into the main list.

Full disclosure, though: we could reverse this decision in the next update to the best TVs page.

LG G5

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Drive to Survive))

The LG G5 is, in most ways, an absolute stunner. It's the first TV we've reviewed that features new Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology, and this is clearly a big upgrade on the MLA panel technology of last year's top OLEDs, including the G4.

It's not the small, bright highlights that are most impressive (though those are a little brighter and more impactful); it's how much brighter screen-filling effects are, and the vibrancy and consistency of the colours, from the brightest to the darkest parts of the picture.

Add those qualities to a flagship OLED recipe that LG has been refining for years now, and you've got an absolutely stonking TV that significantly raises the bar for the rival models to come.

So why does the G5 only make the 'also consider' list rather than the main one? There are two reasons.

The first is that we uncovered a very unpleasant flaw in the way the G5 handles low-light Dolby Vision content via streaming. We understand a fix for this is now publicly available, but we haven't yet had the opportunity to test for ourselves whether this is indeed a complete fix and that it doesn't introduce any new problems.

And the second reason is that we recommend TVs (and all other products, for that matter) on a performance-per-pound basis, which always makes it hard for a brand-new, full-price model (particularly a flagship one) to take the place of a slightly older but significantly more affordable rival.

However, assuming the Dolby Vision fix works, once the G5 has dropped in price a little, it could well make the main list of the best TVs.

LG C5

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

As mentioned above, we generally don't like to add a brand new, full-price TV to the main list in the place of an older model that is still brilliant and significantly cheaper.

However, we are well aware that plenty of people simply must have a brand new TV, even if that means paying more than we think they really should. That's why, at this time most years, we add a 'best new' entry to our best TVs page.

We've done exactly that with this update, and it's the LG C5 that has taken the spot.

On paper, the C5 isn't much of an upgrade on last year's C4, but LG has managed to squeeze a little more brightness out of the panel, which makes for a more impactful HDR picture performance, and it has improved colour consistency and refinement.

Add in all of the usual LG usability traits and a flawless gaming specification, and you have a consummate all-rounder that is also, by brand new TV standards, superb value.

The are plenty of rivals still to hit our test rooms, inclduing the Samsung S90F and S95F, the Sony Bravia 8 II and Panasonic's OLED TV range, but the C5 is currently in the box seat to take the place of the Bravia 8 as the best TV overall once its price has dropped a bit.

To see the list in full, check out the What Hi-Fi? guide to the best TVs.