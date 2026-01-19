For buyers who can't afford a flagship TV, the LG C5 is the best option we've tested. It holds a coveted spot among the best OLED TVs on the market right now.

So what if we told you you could get it for almost half the launch price? Yes, right now, for just £1399 at Richer Sounds, the 65-inch C5 OLED is the lowest price we've seen it – a staggering £1300 off its launch price.

It may look like £1599 at first glance, but enter the code 'RSTV200' at the checkout and you can secure it for this unbelievable price.

The only caveat, it's a pre-order price with stock due late January. An LG C5 at this price though? We reckon it's worth the 10-day or so wait.

The LG C5 is a mid-range TV we love to recommend. With an uncompromising feature set and excellent contrast and image solidity to boot, it's a set that seriously impresses.

With LG unveiling the new C6 step-down at CES due to replace the C5 later this year, now is a prime time to look for discounts – and we haven't found one better than this... yet.

As a What Hi-Fi? Award winner, it’s our go-to mid-tier option, undercutting the flagship G-series as well as mid-range OLEDS from rival brands such as Sony and Panasonic.

It's the ideal TV for most people, capable of rich, solid and engaging pictures that balance vibrancy and authenticity, and it performs straight out of the box – though our expert testers were particularly happy with its performance using the Filmmaker Mode preset.

It is definitely worth talking about the feature set too. There are four full-speed HDMI 2.1 sockets, all of which support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, plus excellent HDR support and brilliant app compatibility. So, if you're a gamer, it's a fantastic option.

Plus, the C5 uses webOS 25, LG's latest operating system, which supports a wide range of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

All this led our expert testers to say: “It's probably the best TV for most people, as its exceptional picture quality and uncompromising feature set are certified crowd pleasers.”

The only thing we strongly recommend is a decent soundbar to go alongside this five-star TV; we deemed the C5 to sound “merely fine”. Still, with this price tag of just £1399 at Richer Sounds, you may well have some cash left over from your budgeted funds.

