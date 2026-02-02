If you are on the hunt for a 55-inch TV that won't break the bank, finding a model that balances affordability and top-quality performance can feel like quite a task.

Luckily, we have spotted a deal that might be the one for you. The 55-inch Sky Glass Gen 2 is available at a hefty discount, and you can snag the four-star model for £709 at Sky now. That shaves £240 off its original price, making it well worth your consideration.

You can also buy the Sky Glass Gen 2 in monthly instalments at £14 for 48 months, although this includes a £20 up-front fee.

With its surprisingly bright and punchy picture, the Sky Glass Gen 2 is a great wallet-friendly choice if you are looking for a 55-inch TV – especially at this price.

So what makes this Glass Gen 2 deal such a bargain? For starters, we were hugely impressed by the Sky model's punchy, bright picture when we had it in our test room.

The QLED TV delivers a “balanced, consistent and downright cinematic” image that is a big improvement on Sky’s previous Glass entry. It is also able to deliver a reasonably three-dimensional picture thanks to the strong contrast and sharp, but not over-sharpened, edges.

We also say of its motion-processing capabilities: “There’s a bit of blur and judder, as you would expect, but it’s at least consistent and relatively cinematically natural, and there’s less of the smearing or jankiness than is common with affordable LCD TVs.”

In terms of sound, the Sky Glass Gen 2 comes with a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar. It delivers a good audio performance by TV standards, with voices sounding clear and an impressive level of projection. It does lack a sense of impact in the bass, though, so we still recommend investing in a cheap soundbar such as the Sony HT-SF150 to get a more impactful sound experience.

While this is a great bargain, remember to keep in mind Sky's plethora of possible add-ons that can increase your overall price tag.

For instance, you will need to have a Sky TV subscription if you are a new customer, which currently costs £15 a month. That’s just the price of the Sky Essential package, though, which includes Sky, Netflix and Discovery+. Adding services such as TNT Sports, Sky Kids and Sky Cinema will cost you extra.

You still also have to pay an extra £6 per month if you want to add 4K and Dolby Atmos, plus £5 for the privilege of being able to skip more adverts. If you're not sure which bundle is the best for you, we have compiled a handy guide to the best Sky deals on offer at the moment.

Despite these pesky add-ons, if you are looking for super-slick all-in-one TV that is easy to use without spending more than £1000, this is a great find.

