If you want the ultimate home cinema OLED TV experience, then it might just be the 97-inch LG G4.

Unfortunately, that huge screen will set you back a staggering £20,000 or the equivalent of a house deposit. That's a pretty jaw-dropping price.

But if you want a huge screen at not quite such a huge price, we think you should consider the three-year-old LG G2 TV that is currently selling for £11,999 at Richer Sounds. Considering it retails at £24,999, this is one seriously impressive discount.

LG G2 OLED TV: was £24,999 now £11,999 at Richer Sounds This TV might be three years old but at less than half price, it's hard to imagine why you'd pay to have the latest model. This gargantuan flatscreen serves up 97 inches of unfiltered OLED deliciousness, making for an insanely immersive viewing experience, without the faff of setting up a projector. A cracking deal for those with bank balances (and houses) big enough.

We might not have reviewed the 97-inch version of the G2 but we did love its 65-inch sibling. We loved it so much that we gave it a full five stars in our LG G2 review .

The technical capabilities that earned the smaller model such high praise are here for the most part, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets, as well as stellar gaming features and HDR support.

In our review of the 65-inch G2, we praised its exceptional brightness levels and contrast performance, noting that it delivered LG's brightest OLED pictures at the time.

The G2 series features LG's premium Evo panel technology with an additional heat sink that allows the display to be driven harder, delivering greater brightness than other standard OLED panels without compromising longevity.

This technical advantage produces more impactful HDR highlights and greater overall punch across a wide range of content.

It’s worth bearing in mind that since the G2’s launch in 2022, panel technology has moved on, with both MLA and four-stack OLED panels providing even brighter panels, with extras like anti-reflective finishes thrown in for good measure.

But remind yourself of the screen size and price on offer here, and you’ll see why this is still a cracking deal for those after a screen almost large enough to have its own gravitational pull.

Need more reassurance? For gamers, the G series offers comprehensive support for next-gen features, including 4K/120Hz, VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming – all delivered with impressively low input lag measurements.

If you find yourself in the niche position of having pockets and a home capacious enough, then at this dramatically reduced price point, the LG OLED97G29LA represents remarkable value for those seeking the ultimate OLED home cinema experience.

