Looking for a pick-me-up to get you through the post-Christmas blues?

As the Christmas lights come down, we find a stunningly bright OLED TV to be the perfect replacement.

And a perfect candidate has just crashed in price. The five-star Samsung S95F is down to £1999 at most retailers.

But would you like to save even more? AO Five Star members can get the Samsung S95F for only £1799 at AO.com.

Bear in mind that an AO Five Star membership costs £40. Considering the exclusive £200 discount, you'll still be making a nice saving though – and you'll also enjoy perks such as free delivery worth £15.

Five stars Save £900 Samsung S95F: was £2,699 now £1,799 at AO.com The Samsung S95F might be the brand's best TV yet, featuring a stunningly bright, vibrant, and sharp QD-OLED panel, a gorgeous thin design, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Get it now for its lowest ever price. £1799 price only with AO Membership costing £40

The Samsung S95F has been highly praised here at What Hi-Fi?, with our review declaring it Samsung's best-ever OLED – and possibly the best all-round TV Samsung has ever produced.

It's not hard to see why. It might be the best-looking of the 2025 OLED flagships, with the separate One Connect box reducing cable clutter and allowing for an impressively thin 1.1cm depth.

It's absolutely stacked with features too, with the QD-OLED panel able to go 30 per cent brighter than its predecessor, the S95D.

There are also four HDMI 2.1 sockets, with support all the way up to 4K/165Hz if you can find a compatible source, as well as VRR and ALLM.

As expected for a Samsung TV there's no support for Dolby Vision, but HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats are all present.

Samsung's Tizen operating system might take some getting used to, but it is packed full of apps, including all the major streaming services.

We weren't overly impressed with the S95F's default settings, but a quick switch to its excellent Filmmaker mode combines awesome brightness and colours with cinematic subtlety and restraint.

"The punch and vibrancy of the colours are stunning, and this combines with the brilliant brightness of the new panel to create an image that really pops, particularly when viewing bright content," our Samsung S95F review reads.

Colours are consistent from the darkest to the brightest parts of the image too, and the S95F delivers stunning sharpness and detail in every 4K movie we throw at it.

Sound is delivered courtesy of a 70W, 4.2.2-channel speaker system and Samsung's proprietary OTS+ technology with support for Dolby Atmos. Sound is impressive for such a thin TV but we'd still suggest you upgrade to a soundbar or speaker system.

Regardless, the Samsung S95F is a five-star stunner. The OLED flagship is vibrant, punchy and crisp, with an impressively thin design and full four HDMI 2.1 sockets. And now it can be yours for only £1799 at AO.com.

