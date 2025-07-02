Quick! The five-star LG C4 can still be yours for a jaw-droppingly low price

The LG C4 is one of the best TVs we've ever tested – and the 48-inch is our favourite at this particular size.

Fortunately we have some good news for you. Right now, this spectacular five-star OLED can be yours for just £799 at Amazon.

No fancy codes or newsletter sign-ups, it's really as simple as that.

So, if you're in the market for rich and engaging picture, an unrivalled gaming feature set and excellent app compatibility, we'd seriously recommend this deal.

Save £700 LG OLED48C4: was £1,499 now £799 at Amazon The 48-inch LG C4 is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner and five-star set that we can't stop recommending. And why would we when there are such excellent discounts to be found? For the size, there's no better intersection of performance, features and price than the LG C4. And now, you can save £700!

We've reviewed the LG C4 in a variety of sizes and always land on a five-star rating. And while the 48-inch model doesn't go quite as bright as its larger siblings, if you can look past this it still sits comfortably as the best TV of its size.

Sure, the LG C5 has entered the scene, but as far as the C4 is concerned it's still an excellent pick for quality, feature set and price. And you certainly won't pick up the LG C5 for £799 at Amazon, like the C4 right now.

There's plenty of reasons the 48-inch tops our best 50-inch TVs guide (that also includes 48-inch TVs). It's got excellent picture quality, an unrivalled feature set that is especially alluring for gamers and is incredible value.

For picture, the LG C4 produces a crisp, balanced and rich image that's even better than its C3 predecessor.

For features, it carries the same four HDMI 2.1 ports as the C-series range, which is great news for gamers looking for 4K/120Hz with VRR and ALLM.

Plus, there's Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio alongside the webOS smart platform that connects you to a whole range of popular streaming apps.

When it comes to sound, the built-in audio system is a little underwhelming. But, with a £700 saving to be had when purchasing the LG C4 right now, you could absolutely use this extra cash towards one of the best soundbars to bolster your home cinema setup.

