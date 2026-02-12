OLED TVs are an expensive investment, but just because the pricier models have been good lately, doesn't mean they are always the best choice.

Fortunately, our TV and AV editor votes the Samsung S95F as one of the best Samsung TVs on the market. And right now, it's on offer. Not just any offer though: this is the lowest price we've seen!

For just £2249 at Richer Sounds, the 65-inch model can be yours, as long as you make sure to use the discount code 'RSTV200' at the checkout.

You do also get the Samsung HW-Q600F soundbar worth £399 in the deal, but we must caveat that we haven't tested this specific 'bar.

Save £450 Samsung QE65S96F: was £2,699 now £2,249 at Richer Sounds The Samsung S95F is stunningly bright, vibrant and sharp, boasts a gorgeous design, and is packed out with excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets. Using the latest QD-OLED panel technology, it's also brighter than its S95D predecessor. And right now, it's a whopping £450 off with the discount code 'RSTV200' at checkout.

The Samsung S95F is an exceptional OLED among some stiff competition, and it uses the same QD-OLED panel as the Sony Bravia 8 II.

In terms of design, it's practically identical to its S95D predecessor, with a uniform 1.1cm thickness and premium metal shell, which allows it to look especially great hung up on the wall.

To achieve this slimline design, it uses a One Connect box, where all the processing, connections and power are housed separately from the screen. This is then connected to the display via a single cable (two options come in the box, depending on the length you want).

Feature-wise, it's full to the brim, especially for gamers. Samsung claims that latest QD-OLED panel technology allows the TV to go 30 per cent brighter than the S95D.

So, it's bright, but it's also fast, reaching a max refresh rate of 165Hz, up from 144Hz. For gaming, this is an exceptional addition, as are the four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, supporting signals up to 4K/165Hz, plus VRR and ALLM.

HDR support comes in the form of HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. As ever with Samsung, though, there's no support for Dolby Vision.

The S95F runs via the Tizen operating system after a heavily user-unfriendly ‘upgrade’ it received a few years ago that still takes a little getting used to. It is though kitted out with the very best streaming apps.

Visually, at first, our expert testers said the S95F's default settings: “make a very poor first impression”, but a quick tweak to Filmmaker Mode and our testers were calling it “superb”.

The review goes on: “The only tweaks you might want to make are to the motion processing, as some people might prefer to smooth out the small amount of judder that's present by default.”

With this mode in action, the Samsung S95F flies incredibly close to the benchmark that one of its biggest rivals, the Sony Bravia 8 II, has set for OLED TVs.

Sonically, its a pretty impressive offering for such a thin TV, but we do find it to be rather quiet, despite delivering a generally balanced tonal range, clear dialogue, and a soundstage that extends fairly effectively beyond the TV’s side and top edges.

While the S95F’s built-in sound system is fine for everyday TV, it would certainly benefit from a soundbar for a more satisfying movie experience.

With £450 off at Richer Sounds though, there’s an opportunity to invest in a decent ’bar to go with it. And while Richer Sounds is offering a free Samsung HW-Q600F with this set, we haven't reviewed it ourselves. We do, though, have a guide to the best budget soundbars we are happy to recommend.

