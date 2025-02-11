Our best cheap TV is now even cheaper, but hurry it's only for a limited time

On the hunt for a bargain QLED? Look no further than this five-star, What Hi-Fi? Award winner, and what we like to call the best cheap TV on the market. The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED regularly drops below its original price of £650. But it hasn't been this low since Black Friday, and it's only £20 off its lowest-price ever.

For just £399 at Amazon, you can pick up this cheap TV for even cheaper. It's hard to finesse a budget TV, but Amazon has mastered the art thanks to a consistent, considered performance and impressive feature set.

There's also a few more deals on offer in Amazon's Omni QLED series with the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV down to £319, 55-inch for £449, and 65-inch for £849. Hundreds in savings, but only if you're quick.

50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED was £650 now £399 at Amazon (save £251) The five-star Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is the best cheap TV we've tested. While the Amazon range features a fair few QLED TVs, the 50-inch model is specifically the one we found to be the best performer, and now it's down to just £399.

The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is mighty impressive considering its budget price tag, and that's when we tested it at £650. Now, at just £399 at Amazon, for a limited time you can pick up this excellent set with a cheeky saving.

The quality of budget TVs have a bit of a reputation for, unsurprisingly, being a bit... well, budget. While Samsung has a competitive offering, it's Amazon that has managed to secure a five-star rating with the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni, above all other budget TVs we've tried.

Feature-wise, you won't be surprised to hear both Alexa and the Fire TV smart platform are prominent. Aside from this, it's got access to the big streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, another unsurprising addition, Prime Video. It offers support for all four current HDR standards; HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. And for gamers, a surprising amount to offer with VRR and ALLM supported across four HDMI ports.

In our full review, we praised it for its ability to compete: "The Amazon Omni QLED clearly isn't up there with the latest OLED models, but if those are out of reach, this is an excellent compromise that will give you authentically cinematic entertainment for very little money (and effort)."

And the amount of money you have to hand over for this stellar set is even less now that there's £251 off the usual price tag. It's a heck of a deal, but it's not hanging around for long.

