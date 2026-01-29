The LG G5 caused quite the stir on release. It was the first TV with a Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, which promised new levels of brightness for OLED.

Not content with stopping there, the LG also stuffed the G5 full of features, including pretty much everything a gamer could need.

And now, all this can be yours for just £1844 at Peter Tyson for the 65-inch model. That's a whopping £1455 off the launch price, and even cheaper than the record low we saw on Black Friday.

This ten per cent discount is applied only at checkout; however, you'll see this new price once you check your basket.

Five Stars Save 44% (£1,455) LG G5: was £3,299 now £1,844 at Peter Tyson The much-hyped Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel blesses the LG G5 with a dazzlingly bright image and a crisp, colourful picture. That's only part of the package, however – a stacked smart platform and comprehensive feature set for gamers makes this a wholehearted recommendation.

As we say in our LG G5 review: “It ticks every box we look for in a five-star TV and represents one of the biggest jumps in OLED picture quality since the technology first emerged.”

This is largely thanks to Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology, which essentially stacks four OLED layers on top of each other to boost brightness and colour volume.

The results are easily identifiable. Put one next to a conventional OLED, and it's striking how much brighter the LG G5 is. We even had to shield our eyes in some moments of peak brightness. Colour volume is notably enhanced with stunning graduations of colour during a viewing of Pan, while motion is also a key strength of the G5, with a refusal to stutter or judder.

Gamers in particular can rejoice, as the LG G5 has it all. Four HDMI 2.1 sockets, ALLM, VRR, and a Dolby Vision gaming mode are all included, as well as refresh-rate support all the way up to 4K/165Hz if you have a device that can go that high.

Streaming features are similarly all-encompassing with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, ITV X and Channel 4 all on board the WebOS platform, as well as an Xbox app for game streaming.

When it comes to audio, we find the Cinema preset to be wider, louder and punchier than the Standard setting. However, the sound performance is still rather middling overall, so we recommend a soundbar or speaker system for sound that matches the excellent picture performance.

When it comes to super-premium flagship TVs, we usually recommend the Sony Bravia 8 II for its superior audio and more refined picture processing compared with the G5. However, with the Bravia 8 II currently a fair bit more expensive at around £2199, the LG G5 is a no-brainer, especially for gamers and those after dazzling brightness.

With the LG G6 now announced and due out later this year, it's hardly surprising we are now seeing some great discounts on the G5. At current prices, the LG G5 offers an awful lot of bang for your buck. Get it for £1844 at Peter Tyson to see what the fuss is all about.

