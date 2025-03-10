Hurry! Grab the 77-inch Philips OLED TV for a phenomenal £1350 off

Suffice to say, the 77-inch Philips OLED TV is a behemoth of a set. Not just in stature, but in the specs it has to offer, too. When we got our hands on the 65-inch model, we were more than happy to award it five-stars, and while it didn't quite get a spot in our best TVs guide, it's one we said you should seriously consider. Why? Well, it's a solid alternative to the LG C4, and right now the it's a damn sight cheaper!

For just £1899 at Richer Sounds, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Philips OLED809 in this size. At first sight, it sort of looks like it's a prestigious deal for the site's VIP elite and everyone else has to pay £2999. But, upon closer inspection, anyone can become a VIP with a quick sign up that is also, more importantly, absolutely free. So, save yourself £1350 and invite this showstopper TV into your home — if you've got room for it.

Philips 77-inch OLED809 TV was £3249 now £1899 at Richer Sounds (save £1350)

The 77-inch Philips OLED809 is a mega OLED TV with solid HDR performance, capable audio and unique Ambilight feature that'll light up your screen like never before. We gave this set a five-star review for its 65-inch model, and with incredibly similar specs, we'd be amiss not to say this is another superb Philips TV.

The Philips OLED809 missed out on a spot in our list of best TVs due to its direct competitors, the LG C4 and Sony Bravia 8. But, right now, for the 77-inch model, it's a lot cheaper than the competition and comes with unique Ambilight too, adding a degree of spectacle to your TV experience. Though, this is a contentious feature even amongst the team here at What Hi-Fi? There's plenty more on this in our full review.

Other specs include solid HDR performance with support from HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision, capable audio and a competitive gaming offering from 144Hz refresh rate to Dolby Vision Game, VRR, ALLM, HGiG, FreeSync Premium and G-Sync support. Though there's only two HDMI 2.1 ports.

On the downside, though it retains Philips "blow your socks off" goal for its pictures overall, it struggles with visuals in particularly dark scenes. Though for the 65-inch model, we said: "Thanks to its capable audio and solid suite of gaming features, this is forgivable and makes the set one well worth considering for any TV buyer looking for an OLED that won't break the bank."

And break the bank it certainly will not, with a discount as scrumptious as this. For just £1899 at Richer Sounds, this is the lowest ever price we've seen for this TV. If we were you, we'd hurry up and get it – and worry about where you're going to put it later.

