Budget-friendly TCL P755K drops to record-low price in Amazon deal

TCL cleans up when it comes to the best cheap TVs. They warrant the accolades not just because of their prices but also because they make genuinely decent TVs. This makes them the perfect brand for those looking for a big TV for fairly minimal money.

With that in mind, the TCL P755K is one of the best TVs if you're looking for a quality set that doesn't break the bank. The RRP of £529 is a great price already, but with a new deal you can save a whopping £150 and get the impressive 65-inch 4K TV for only £379 at Amazon. Get it while the price drop is still in place.

TCL P755K 65-inch: was £529 now £379 at Amazon The P755K is a 65-inch TV that delivers 4K HDR images with Dolby Vision built-in. The TV is compatible with Google Assistant and voice control, which makes it incredibly easy to operate. A £150 price cut makes this TV more affordable than it's ever been.

The TCL P755K is a 65-inch TV that will appeal to people who want reasonable quality at a super-low price. It won't blow anyone away but that doesn't mean it doesn't have a lot going for it. We did, after all, still give it four stars in our TCL P755K review.

The 4K resolution screen doesn’t include a Quantum Dot colour system, but it still boasts a wide gamut panel that will apparently cover as much as 95 per cent of the DCI P3 colour spectrum typically used in high dynamic range mastering.

It also, rather impressively, supports all four of the main HDR formats: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Many premium TVs, including those from Sony, Samsung and LG, still only cater for three of the four HDR formats.

Gamers will love the fact that the three HDMI ports handle advanced gaming features such as VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. The TV even supports 120Hz gaming.

The P755K isn't the best TV on the market, but it's really rather impressive for a 65-inch TV that costs so little. If you're looking for a big TV with a small price tag, this is it.

