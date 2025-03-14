A Panasonic OLED TV for under £500? No, I'm not kidding!

By published

This 48-inch OLED TV supports Dolby Vision and has dropped £900 since launch

The 48-inch Panasonic MZ800 OLED TV pictured against a white background
(Image credit: Panasonic)

We were starting to think we'd never see the day that an OLED TV would be available for less than £500, yet here that day is.

The 48-inch Panasonic MZ800 is now available for an incredible £499 at Hughes.

To get that price, you need to add code EXTRA100 at checkout. But be quick – we've no idea how long that voucher will work!

We haven't tested this specific TV, and it is a 2023 model, but we think it could be worth a punt given the super-low price. It launched with a price tag of £1399, but it's now cheaper than any other OLED available right now, as you can see from our list of the best OLED TV deals.

Panasonic 48-inch Panasonic MZ800
Panasonic 48-inch Panasonic MZ800: was £1,399 now £499 at Hughes

The MZ800 supports Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 and HLG, so you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to HDR content, and the Android TV operating system will grant access to lots of streaming apps.

View Deal

While we haven’t reviewed this model, OLED pretty much guarantees a certain degree of quality.

The fact it is a Panasonic TV is also a good sign. The brand focuses on delivering picture and sound “as the director intended”, meaning it has a pretty authentic approach to picture quality.

The MZ800B supports Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 and HLG, so you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to HDR content, and the Android TV operating system will grant access to lots of streaming apps – though it’s possible that BBC iPlayer isn’t on board.

There are also only three HDMI sockets and the TV doesn’t support 4K/120Hz or VRR. This means the model is not going to be a great choice for hardcore gamers, but if you are more of a casual player, it could be the model for you.

If you want to snag an OLED TV at a killer price, get this deal while you can.

Tom Parsons
Tom Parsons

Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.

