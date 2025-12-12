Very large TVs are never cheap, but it's amazing how much they've come down in price in recent years. We'd always recommend doing your research, though, as there are a lot of poorly specced large TVs that you should stay well clear of.

Which is why we're happy to recommend the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner TCL 85C805K despite its age. Not only is it a five-star telly, but it's also discounted down to £1249 at Richer Sounds. That's a Richer Sounds VIP membership price but signing up is 100% free.

Five stars Five stars Save 31% TCL 85C805K: was £1,799 now £1,249 at Richer Sounds Five stars. Award-Winner. Great picture. Good gaming specs. I could go on. The TCL C805K is a superb TV that is "a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets."

The TCL 85C805K is a 2024 model that has been superseded by the TCL C8K (85C8K). We only rated that four stars, and its stock hasn't arrived in the UK yet. That means the TCL 85C805K wins out on a number of fronts.

In terms of specifications and performance, you're guaranteed an enjoyable picture quality, support for all HDR formats (including Dolby Vision) and two HDMI 2.1 sockets that can handle 4K/120Hz gaming. An all-round great package.

When we reviewed this TCL model, we called it "the home theatre bargain of the year". And that was at a £1579 price. Knock another £330 off that and you've got quite an incredible bargain.

The C805K offers good contrast and brightness, excellent support for HDR and gaming, and – in case we haven't mentioned it – a massive 85-inch screen. That's getting into projector territory. But its brightness, contrast and general HDR performance outdo any projector.

On the downside, the colours do lack a little finesse, and the picture looks a bit soft at times. It's also missing some UK catch-up apps, but that's nothing a quick Google TV Streamer or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K won't solve.

In concluding our review, we noted: "we can’t stress enough just how all-round watchable and consistent its pictures remain – even with our favourite ‘stress test’ demo scenes."

If you're looking for a TV that delivers on big-screen theatrics and don't mind compromising a little on hitting the 100-inch mark, then the TCL 85C805K at £1249 is the deal for you.

