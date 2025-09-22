At first glance, Sony's talented wireless surround-sound speaker system, the Bravia Theatre Quad, is really quite expensive. But fortunately, we've spotted it enjoying a rather hefty discount of £500.

For just £1999 at Amazon, Sony's system can be yours for a much more reasonable price.

And it was the sky-high price tag that was one of the main reasons it didn't quite achieve a full five-stars during our review, despite it delivering impressive immersive audio.

With this discount, you can enjoy a full surround-sound speaker package that is wonderfully wireless, except for the power cable for each unit. Lovely.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad entered the market at a much more expensive price than its five-star predecessor, the Sony HT-A9.

With such a hefty price tag, it was a hard one to recommend, alongside bass that lacks weight and impact.

Fortunately, with a £500 saving, both of these issues can be tackled. You won't have to pay so much for the system and you could use said money saved to buy a wireless subwoofer to help with the bass. A win-win.

Aside from these two concerns, we had a lot of lovely things to say about the Bravia Theatre Quad when we gave it a full review.

We praised it for its form factor, which sees a quartet of flattened square speakers sitting on minimal included stands, or wall-mounted. It's also quick and easy to set up, especially with the wireless sync box putting in a lot of the hard work for you.

When it comes to the specs, they're a clear step up from the HT-A9. 16 channels with a total power output of 540W makes for clear and spacious sound.

And as for sound format support, the Bravia Theatre Quad includes the expected duo of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as Sony’s 360 Reality Audio immersive format. Connectivity also gets a boost, with AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth 5.2 in the SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs.

Plus, there's a single full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 passthrough socket on the control box that supports 4K/120Hz signals with VRR and ALLM, which you'll appreciate when it comes to your TV and even more so if you're a gamer.

All of this led us to say: "Calling a verdict on the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad is tricky. There are very few systems that can rival it for convenience, and it is a step up over its predecessor in many ways. However, it’s just too expensive to wholeheartedly recommend, especially when getting the very best out of it involves shelling out extra for a subwoofer."

And we can certainly breathe a little easier recommending the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad right now considering it's £500 off at Amazon. But, you'll have to be quick. At time of writing, there were 'only 5 left in stock'.

MORE:

Read our full Sony Bravia Theatre Quad review

Here are the best surround sound systems

And check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars