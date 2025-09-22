The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad just got a lot more affordable – but hurry, there are 'only 5 left in stock'
No more sky-high price with this excellent deal
At first glance, Sony's talented wireless surround-sound speaker system, the Bravia Theatre Quad, is really quite expensive. But fortunately, we've spotted it enjoying a rather hefty discount of £500.
For just £1999 at Amazon, Sony's system can be yours for a much more reasonable price.
And it was the sky-high price tag that was one of the main reasons it didn't quite achieve a full five-stars during our review, despite it delivering impressive immersive audio.
With this discount, you can enjoy a full surround-sound speaker package that is wonderfully wireless, except for the power cable for each unit. Lovely.
The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad provides clear and spacious sound, good wired and wireless connectivity and intuitive set-up. Unfortunately, the £2499 launch price was a tough pill to swallow. Right now, you can get £500 off and secure yourself a wireless Dolby Atmos solution.
The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad entered the market at a much more expensive price than its five-star predecessor, the Sony HT-A9.
With such a hefty price tag, it was a hard one to recommend, alongside bass that lacks weight and impact.
Fortunately, with a £500 saving, both of these issues can be tackled. You won't have to pay so much for the system and you could use said money saved to buy a wireless subwoofer to help with the bass. A win-win.
Aside from these two concerns, we had a lot of lovely things to say about the Bravia Theatre Quad when we gave it a full review.
We praised it for its form factor, which sees a quartet of flattened square speakers sitting on minimal included stands, or wall-mounted. It's also quick and easy to set up, especially with the wireless sync box putting in a lot of the hard work for you.
When it comes to the specs, they're a clear step up from the HT-A9. 16 channels with a total power output of 540W makes for clear and spacious sound.
And as for sound format support, the Bravia Theatre Quad includes the expected duo of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as Sony’s 360 Reality Audio immersive format. Connectivity also gets a boost, with AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth 5.2 in the SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs.
Plus, there's a single full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 passthrough socket on the control box that supports 4K/120Hz signals with VRR and ALLM, which you'll appreciate when it comes to your TV and even more so if you're a gamer.
All of this led us to say: "Calling a verdict on the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad is tricky. There are very few systems that can rival it for convenience, and it is a step up over its predecessor in many ways. However, it’s just too expensive to wholeheartedly recommend, especially when getting the very best out of it involves shelling out extra for a subwoofer."
And we can certainly breathe a little easier recommending the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad right now considering it's £500 off at Amazon. But, you'll have to be quick. At time of writing, there were 'only 5 left in stock'.
- Lewis EmpsonSenior Staff Writer
