Sennheiser's five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar is back down to its lowest price ever

Despite being released in 2022, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is still one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars around.

And thanks to a fresh Amazon discount, the Ambeo can now be picked up for only £899, which is a £400 discount on its original review price.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus deal

The Ambeo Plus is Sennheiser's 'middle child' soundbar, with the larger Ambeo Soundbar Max and the smaller Ambeo Soundbar Mini sitting on either side of it.

The reason we're happy continuing to recommend it, despite its age is simple: it still sounds great.

The Soundbar Plus' offers a wonderfully dramatic sense of height and scale, giving it true cinematic appeal.

It is also musically talented, with vocals given a touch of sparkle and depth and orchestral movie scores presented with the grandeur we look for.

The combination of factors means it can hold its own against any similarly priced rival, even years after launch. We know that as we still occasionally use it for comparative testing.

It's room calibration features also remain solid and are nicely easy to use. All the controls and settings for the bar can be accessed via the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which you can stream music through.

The only slight caveat is that its connectivity options are beginning to look a bit dated. The Ambeo Plus has eARC via an HDMI 2.1 socket along with two HDMI passthrough connections.

The downside is that these are HDMI 2.0 sockets, so they do not support gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, ALLM or VRR.

This was forgivable at launch as its rivals didn't offer anything better. But it is one differentiator between it and some newer rivals in 2025.

But at its current price it is still well worth considering, especially if you aren't a big gamer.

