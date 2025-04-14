Save £500 on the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max — and get a free wall mount

Looking to improve your TV audio? You're in luck as one of the best soundbars we've tested has had its price slashed.

You can grab the award-winning Sennheiser Ambeo Max for £1699 at Richer Sounds, right now.

While that hardly makes it cheap, and it was briefly cheaper during Black Friday, it's a solid £500 saving on the unit's original retail price. It's also the best price we've seen for the Ambeo Max this year.

So, if you're after rich, natural sound with a convincing surround effect, call off the search we'd happily recommend this deal.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max was £2199 now £1699 at Sevenoaks (save £500)

This soundbar truly impressed us from the moment we got hands on it for a review. So much so, that we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 and a stellar five-star rating. Why? Because it provides dynamic and detailed sound through 13 front, side and upward-facing drivers across 5.1.4 channels of Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, they're even throwing in a free Sennheiser wall mount.

When we first reviewed the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max, we said it was "well worth the money and effort" despite its large size and fussy positioning nature. And now, it's £500 off with a free wall mount thrown in, meaning you can fix it secure to the wall and keep it well out of the way.

We've been continually impressed by Sennheiser's soundbar offering and the Ambeo Max is one of our favourties. Packed with impressive drivers, channels and Dolby Atmos sound, we feel it exemplifies the 'go big or go home' attitude across the brand's audio equipment.

It may be hefty in size and weight, the sound it delivers over 5.1.4 channels, as well as 30Hz bass without the need for an extra subwoofer, is certainly worth the sacrifice.

Feature-wise, it sports three HDMI 2.0 inputs and one HDMI 2.1 port marked ‘TV’, which supports eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel). All of this means it'll handle Dolby Atmos in its lossless true HD format.

And when it comes to sound, we said in our full review:

"In using bigger, higher-quality drivers, the Ambeo Soundbar can produce audio with natural tonality, cohesion and solidity, and the 3D audio processing is some of the best we've heard in a product of this type.

"Not only that, it has wide-ranging format support, a plethora of streaming options and in-depth optimisation features."

Our only word of warning is to make sure you measure the space you want to put it in before buying. The unit is very large and needs a fair amount of room to fully shine. It's also taller than many rivals, so if you're short on space, or have a smaller TV (48-inches or below) you may want to look elsewhere.

MORE:

Read our full Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max review

These are the best soundbar deals we recommend

And check out the best soundbars with options for every need