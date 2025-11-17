If you have noticed yourself becoming a little underwhelmed by your built-in TV speakers, it may well be time to consider investing in one of the best soundbars . Don't worry, not all of them cost the earth.

A case in point is the four-star Sony HT-SF150 , which is now on sale for just £99 at Amazon . That's a generous £50 saving on its RRP.

The soundbar's record-low price of £89 came during Prime Day, and we might see it drop to that price again when Black Friday rolls around. But, for the sake of £10, I imagine most people would be happy enough securing the product now.

Save £51 Sony HT-SF150: was £150 now £99 at Amazon When we first got our hands on the Sony HT-SF150, we found it hard to find fault, especially considering its reasonable price. It looks and feels premium and has an impressive scale and width. All of this for under £100 is a seriously great bargain.

The HT-SF150's enduring appeal stems from its ability to deliver solid, reliable performance improvements that directly address the most common TV audio shortcomings.

The result is a 2.0 system comprising two wide-spaced speaker pairs – each featuring a tweeter and mid/bass race-track driver – supported by rear bass-reflex ports.

In our comprehensive testing, the immediate transformation from typical TV speakers proves striking. Streaming demanding content such as Unbroken reveals the soundbar’s ability to create tangible breadth in the soundstage, with explosions carrying threatening weight that few televisions can replicate.

The Cinema mode’s S-Force Front Surround processing also adds acoustic spaciousness that, while no replacement for genuine surround sound, provides a convincingly enhanced viewing experience.

Dialogue clarity is good, too. While TV speakers often struggle to maintain vocal clarity during complex audio scenes, the HT-SF150's dedicated drivers ensure conversations remain comprehensible, even when enhancement modes aren't activated.

The soundbar's three preset modes – Standard, Cinema, and Music – alongside Auto detection, provide sufficient versatility for typical usage scenarios as well.

Cinema mode particularly impresses with its mid-range presence boost and low-frequency weight enhancement, creating the dynamic sense of scale that transforms routine viewing into a more engaging experience.

Connectivity remains refreshingly straightforward, with HDMI ARC taking precedence alongside optical input supporting Dolby Digital and LPCM 2ch formats.

USB and Bluetooth 4.2 expand source options, though streaming capabilities remain absent – a reasonable compromise at this price.

The inclusion of multiplex broadcast audio splitting is also an unexpected but welcome bonus, unlocking language selection flexibility that exceeds expectations.

More recent testing reinforces the HT-SF150's competitive positioning. Direct comparison against the Sky Glass Gen 2 's integrated audio system – itself superior to most television speakers – demonstrates the Sony's clear superiority across frequency ranges and dynamic capability.

Naturally, there are some limitations. Musical performance reveals the constraints of timing precision and low-frequency dynamics, but this is a reasonable trade-off given the price and entertainment performance on offer.

While not quite the very cheapest we have seen it, at £99 at Amazon, the HT-SF150 remains a cracking deal for anyone looking to upgrade their TV’s paltry built-in speakers without blowing their budget.

