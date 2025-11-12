This early Black Friday deal will save you £400 on an Award-winning BenQ projector

Like a tower of treasures piled high with tempting goodies, Black Friday is already yielding plenty of deals worth a look.

But how do you know which ones are genuinely good finds, and which are just fool's gold? Don't worry, because we have been keeping a beady eye on the best deals on offer right now.

Take, for instance, this impressive deal on a five-star projector – the BenQ W2720i.

You can snag it for £1599 at Richer Sounds, lopping £400 off its original price. This is only available for VIP Club members, but the good news is that it's free and quick to sign up for.

With its sharp and detailed presentation, this What Hi-Fi? Award winner is not to be sniffed at.

BenQ W2720i was £1999 now £1599 at Richer Sounds (save £400)

The BenQ W2720i does an outstanding job of straddling the usually incompatible worlds of serious and casual home cinema projection. It delivers phenomenal sharpness with its native 4K resolution, excellent contrast with deep, neutral blacks, and impressive detail levels throughout.

The BenQ W2720i is truly a projector for all seasons which led us to say in our full review: "The W2720i's combination of living room-friendly smarts and home cinema-friendly picture quality is seriously hard to resist."

At first glance, you're looking at a built-in sound system, auto set-up, unusual AI-bolstered performance enhancements and Google TV smart platform that make it look like your everyday casual living-room projector.

But, it's so much more than that. Despite its relatively high price for a projector, which might put you off a bit, there's a multitude of good reasons why it's got a more premium price tag.

You've got Filmmaker Mode, designed to deliver images that stay true to the main established image standards, 2500 lumens of claimed peak light output and a fully calibrated projector right out of the box.

In short, the BenQ W2720i is more like a serious home theatre projector with impressive 120Hz feeds, three HDMIs, one of which provides ARC support for passing sound, and a Fast mode for reducing input lag. All of which will be enticing news for gamers.

And if, like me, you hate a cable, you'll be pleased to hear the W2720i supports wi-fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and Google Cast. Plus, its integrated Android TV smart system has all the popular streaming services onboard.

So, how does it hold up when it comes to actually projecting your movies, TV shows and games? Well, in our full review, we said: "So many aspects of the W2720i’s pictures feel right, in fact, that it’s actually hard to break them down into their constituent elements. We instead keep finding ourselves just getting caught up in what we are watching."

And while the W2720i's built-in sound system isn't exactly the most powerful we've heard, the speakers can project dialogue, ambient effects and the trebly sound of good film soundtracks a decent distance away.

Ultimately, it's a remarkable all-rounder that's currently enjoying a lovely price drop of just £1599 at Richer Sounds, so is certainly worth a second look.

