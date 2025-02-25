Looking to take your home cinema to the next level but don't want to empty your bank account completely? Sony's "cheapest truly native 4K laser projector" could be the projector you're looking for, and while we deemed it to be pretty great value at its £5999 launch price (relative to other beamers on the market), that's still a pretty hefty price tag if we're being realistic.

Therefore, you'll be pleased to hear that Richer Sounds has dropped this price considerably, meaning you can snag the VPL-XW5000ES for the same price we saw it at during the most recent Black Friday sales.

This deal slashes the price to £4399 (save £1600), providing you have a Richer Sounds VIP Club membership; if you aren't signed up, then you'll be pleased to hear that it's a free and simple process which is well worth doing, as the non-member price is a whopping £600 more.

Sony VPL-XW5000ES 4K laser projector was £5999 now £4399 at Richer Sounds (save £1600)

This five-star projector has won the prestigious Product of the Year Award in the projectors category for three years consecutive years, which should tell you everything you need to know about its performance. We praised its "stunningly detailed native 4K pictures" and "impressive black levels and contrast", and while it certainly isn't cheap, it remains the most affordable native 4K projector on the market.

You can get cheaper 4K projectors, but none that boast the VPL-XW5000ES's native 4K resolution and laser lighting. Typically, all but the very premium (five-figure) 4K projectors apply 'pixel shifting' or 'double flashing' technology to native full HD chipsets to create a 4K resolution (or a 4K effect) – but like Sony's higher-priced models, the 5000ES actually carries a real 4K 3840x2160 pixel count on its new 0.61-inch SXRD imaging chips.

The image it creates is spectacular. Our in-house testing experts said in our VPL-XW5000ES review that it "redefines projector expectations at its price". It earns its stripes over cheaper ‘4K’ laser projection rivals with its phenomenal sharpness, excellent black levels that are deep, rich and neutrally toned, and beautifully balanced, exceptionally nuanced and bold but controlled colours across the board. Its motion handling and upscaling are also superb.

There are a couple of downsides: There’s no support for either of the HDR10+ or Dolby Vision advanced HDR systems, which isn't common in the projector world to be fair but is desirable, and the two HDMI connections do support 120Hz for gaming but not at 4K – only 1080p.

Otherwise, we have very few complaints. This is a highly desirable projector – priced as such, of course, albeit more palatable now thanks to this discount. Now £4399 at Richer Sounds (with the VIP Club discount), it is incredible value for anyone looking to start or upgrade their home cinema.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Read our full Sony VPL-XW5000ES review

The best projectors you can buy, budget to premium

And check out our Sony Bravia Projector 8 review