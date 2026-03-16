The days are getting longer, the temperature warmer, and I've even spotted that bright glowing ball of fire in the sky a few times. That means I'm starting to dream of watching movies out in the garden and while on camping trips.

And would you believe it, to coincide with the improved weather, Xgimi has just slashed the price of their MoGo 4 down to just £359 at Amazon.

That's a whopping £150 saving off its normal price and an all-time record low. With its four-star performance and compact design, the MoGo 4 is a commendable choice for any outdoor cinema enthusiast.

Save 29% Xgimi MoGo 4: was £509 now £359 at Amazon We called it "portable entertainment wrapped up in a dinky package". Projectors of this size are susceptible to delivering poor image quality, but not so with the MoGo 4. In fact, we found the picture quality to be both sharp and punchy. It's also easy to set up and uses Google TV with built-in Netflix, plus the usual streaming suspects.

Read the full Xgimi MoGo 4 review

One of the biggest draws of the MoGo 4 is its incredibly compact and easy to use design. By twisting the body out, the hard plastic on the side transforms into a stand.

There's also a small remote that is attached to the side of the projector, which is ideal for those taking it on-the-go who don't want to carry the larger remote in case it gets lost.

In terms of picture, the Xgimi projector provides a solid and impactful overall image. When watching Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes during testing, for example, we note: "The MoGo 4 does a good job with the deep blacks, as well as making sure there is a decent amount of detail in the lighter shades."

The MoGo 4 uses Google TV with built-in Netflix support, plus the usual major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

On top of that, it runs HDR10 and supports both Bluetooth (5.1) and wi-fi connectivity. And, for such a compact model it manages to produce a reasonably detailed sound.

If you are looking for a small but mighty projector for casual movie nights at a discount, the MoGo 4 could be for you, especially at just £359 at Amazon.

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Here's our review of the Xgimi MoGo 4

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