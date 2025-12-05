Looking for a projector that could totally transform your movie nights? Just as the cold weather has us retreating under our blankets, and wishing for nothing more than a cosy night in, a crazy good home cinema deal comes a-knocking.

For just £4699 at Peter Tyson, the Epson EH-QB1000 has dropped in price by £100 from when we tested it, which is a pretty big deal when you're looking at this kind of investment.

Originally retailing for £4999, it's an even nicer discount when you look at it like that. But, it's worth noting that this discount is only available on the Black model. If you were after White, you might have to wait a little longer to see if it drops in price.

The Epson EH-QB1000 is worthy of consideration when it comes to the best projectors on the market, with Epson's focus here not just on movie lovers, but sparing a thought for gamers, too.

With bright, colourful, HDR pictures, excellent gaming support, and a massive suite of fine-tuning options, we felt it only fair to give it a five-star review.

And in said review, our expert testers had plenty of praise: "If you want a projector that can really make something of HDR without blowing a black level gasket in a dark room and without spending multiple tens of thousands of pounds, you absolutely owe it to yourself to check out the Epson QB1000."

Design-wise, you need to know that the QB1000 is big. Like, seriously big and also pretty heavy. Weighing in at 12.8kg and measuring at 19 x 52 x 45cm, it's a hefty bit of kit that you'll need to make room for. Fortunately, it supports both ceiling and table-top installation.

And when it comes to features, the QB1000 has a lot to say to justify its step-up price point.

There's a laser lighting system to illuminate a three-chip LCD optical system that's claimed to muster a peak light output of 3300 lumens, going further than most movie projectors can in delivering a good sense of HDR's expanded light range.

While not a true 4K projector in the way that Sony’s 4K SXRD projectors are, it does a pretty good impression of it with claims from Epson that it's bright enough to sustain a 300-inch image if you have a room big enough to handle that.

If you like to get hands-on with your set-up, the QB1000 also caters for full calibration with one of the most extensive sets of picture fine-tuning aids we've seen on a projector.

And two HDMI ports capable of handling 120Hz frame rates – even at 4K resolutions – make this a potentially fantastic option for owners of the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 or a powerful PC who want to enjoy the extra responsiveness and fluidity that 4K/120Hz gaming makes possible.

During testing, we found the QB1000's images came out "all guns blazing" and that it provides endlessly watchable picture quality.

For all this at just £4699 at Peter Tyson, if you're a serious movie/gaming fan looking to level up, now might be time to take the plunge.

