Hisense PX3-Pro UST drops to an unbelievable £1599 in early Black Friday deal
Massive discount on a huge picture
Within the best projectors market is a niche subset of products that are capable of delivering a huge image anywhere from 80 inches to 120 inches and beyond. They're called ultra-short throw projectors, and right now AO.com has a fantastic deal on one of the best.
It's the Hisense PX3-Pro and, thanks to a £950 price drop, it can now be yours for just £1549 at AO.com. That's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen on any projector anywhere.
For an Award-winning five-star projector, that's a steal of a price. It's also significantly cheaper than buying a 100-inch TV such as the Hisense U7QTUK, which is currently retailing for £1999.
Hisense PX3-Pro projector deal
This five-star ultra-short throw projector has been steadily dropping in price throughout 2025, and the latest £950 discount brings it down to a new record low. This projector's enhanced feature set will absolutely appeal to gamers with HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K/120Hz and film fans alike. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
As we say, the PX3-Pro is aimed at gamers – its two HDMI 2.1 inputs can support gameplay up to 4K/120Hz. That means you can connect an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 to take advantage of the latest gaming features.
On top of that, there’s also the ability to play games in 1080p/240Hz. (This will only appeal to PC gamers with very powerful graphics cards that can run games that fast, however.)
But it's also a more than capable movie machine. “The PX3-Pro’s handling of dark scenes is particularly excellent by UST standards, and in general its picture is a marked improvement on any other projector in its class we’ve tested,” we say in our review.
You wouldn't know it was a gaming projector from its looks. There are no brash, garish flames or go-faster stripes as on some gaming devices. Instead it's an understated, mature design of which we wholeheartedly approve. (If it's going to be on show in your home, after all, you probably don't want it screaming ‘teenage boy at heart’.)
It's the first Hisense projector with IMAX Enhanced support, which comes along with comprehensive HDR support. And thanks to its eARC capability, you can hook it up to a Dolby Atmos-enabled sound system for the full home cinema experience.
With a £950 saving at AO.com automatically applied (no need to copy and paste any discount codes or sign up for a membership), this is a superb saving on an Award-winning projector.
