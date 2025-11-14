If you have found yourself wading through an endless sea of offers in a fruitless attempt to snag the best TV deal, we feel you. After all, the early Black Friday bargains are flooding search results with model after model vying for your attention.

But don't worry! We have been keeping a beady eye on the price of the best OLED TVs we have tested, and there's one bargain that has really caught our attention.

The 77-inch LG C5 has dropped down to £2299 at Richer Sounds, saving you a massive £2200. To get that hefty discount, note, you need to use the code RSTV200 at checkout.

Full disclosure: we have not tested this size of the C5 – but we have had a number of models in the C5 range in our test room. And in our experience, LG's C series scale up impressively well, so this set should provide the same five-star performance but on a larger scale.

With an immersive picture and top-notch features, this deal is not to be missed.

LG 77-inch C5 was £4499 now £2299 at Richer Sounds (save £2200)

The LG C5 is a What Hi-Fi? 2025 Award winner. With a rich, solid and engaging picture, excellent contrast and LG's famously stacked feature count – including a whopping four HDMI 2.1 sockets for the gamers out there – the LG C5 is the best OLED for most people.

Need more convincing? Well, the 55-inch LG C5 model we tested offers a rich, punchy and crisp image, excellent contrast and image solidity and a delicate balance between vibrancy and authenticity.

Film buffs and picture purists alike should be delighted with the Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, while we found the level of detail preserved in HD and SDR content to be impressive.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The C5 also continues LG's legacy as the go-to for gaming TVs, with four HDMI 2.1 sockets for 4K/144Hz gaming, plus Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

There are also some nifty AI features courtesy of LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 8 processor – an AI chatbot can troubleshoot problems or alter settings for you, while a voice-recognition feature will automatically switch to your profile based on your voice alone.

The C5's audio comes courtesy of a 2.2 channel 40W speaker system with downward-firing drivers. It’s a system that can't quite match the TV’s incredible picture quality, but with a set like this – and with this enormous saving – we urge you to invest in a good sound system to complement your new TV.

All the usual suspects are there when it comes to HDR, with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG all present and accounted for, while Dolby Atmos is supported for immersive audio.

LG's webOS 25 operating system also grants you access to the major streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

For anyone after a mid-range OLED TV right now, the LG C5 is a no-brainer. You'll get a new TV with an Award-winning picture and great gaming specification at, importantly, a lower price. Just remember that discount code!

MORE:

Read our full LG C5 review

Check out the best OLED TV deals

And find our picks for the best TVs here