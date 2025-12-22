If you're looking for an impressive speaker that you can take just about anywhere, then the Bose SoundLink Max has you covered.

The premium Bluetooth speaker will serve you well for both Christmas gatherings and summer picnics, as well as more adventurous pursuits, thanks to its impressive water- and dust-proof protection.

And now the Bose Bluetooth wonder has fallen in price yet again, hitting a new low price of £279 at Currys.

Given that we tested the Bose SoundLink Max at £399, that's an incredible discount of £120! Better yet, that saving is available on all three colourways (black, blue dusk and citrus yellow).

The five-star Bose SoundLink Max is one of the best outdoor speakers available, according to our team of reviewers, particularly at its premium price point.

It's easy to see why. The Bose is pleasingly tactile and rugged, with its silicone casing and carry handle designed for frequent movement and use. Its water and dust-proof IP67 rating means it should be able to withstand whatever the weather can throw at it.

It's packed with features, including Bluetooth 5.3, a claimed range of 30ft and 20 hours of battery life.

There's also aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support, Google Fast Pair for Android users and Bluetooth multipoint for connecting two devices at once for easy switching. You can also use the SoundLink Max as a rather extravagant power bank, and there is even a 3.5mm auxiliary socket for connecting a more traditional device.

Provided you turn the bass down a notch or two in Bose's companion app, our expert testers found the Soundlink Max to be an enjoyable listen.

"The Soundlink Max shouldn’t have any issues getting the party started – thanks, in the main, to its lively, punchy delivery," our five-star Bose SoundLink Max review reads.

"It’s in its element rocking along to Guns N’ Roses' Welcome To The Jungle. The wireless speaker’s expressive midrange enthusiastically sprays out Axl Rose’s wailing lead vocal, while every thwack of the band’s drum kit is dispatched with force and vigour."

If you're after a premium outdoor Bluetooth speaker, we'd also recommend considering the JBL Xtreme 4. We found the Xtreme 4 to be more musically sophisticated, and JBL's offering is currently a smidge cheaper than the SoundLink Max.

A Bose SoundLink Max purchase, however, would certainly not disappoint anyone. It's an unfussy and hugely enjoyable listen and is rugged enough to survive the outdoors. Get it for £279 at Currys now and get the party started.

