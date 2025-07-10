The JBL Charge 5 has long been one of the best Bluetooth speakers around – in fact, it's only bettered by its successor, the JBL Charge 6. But now you can nab the older model at its best price ever thanks to Prime Day.

The Charge 5 has dropped to just £90 at Amazon – a discount of £70 off its launch price, and £2 cheaper than its previous low price. Steal.

The deal is only on the black finish, however. All of the others remain £2 more expensive.

JBL Charge 5 best ever deal for Prime Day

JBL Charge 5 was £160 now £90 at Amazon (save £70)

The JBL Charge 5 is a rugged, portable and no-nonsense speaker. With every new generation of Bluetooth speaker, JBL improves their spec and this one has impressed us for a long time with its clear and detailed sound, wider soundstage and updated dustproofing. All this makes for an excellent model that has been hard to beat (until it beat itself with the JBL Charge 6). What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our JBL Charge 5 review

We have been recommending the JBL Charge 5 for a long time. The only reason we've been a touch quieter of late is because the five-star Charge 6 has made a spectacular arrival.

The Charge 5 is still a superb wireless Bluetooth speaker, though, boasting a build that is perfect for using outside and in. Its IP67-rating means it can tackle rugged conditions, and stand up to being immersed in water and covered in dust.

This speaker is dedicated to bringing you tunes all day long with a seriously impressive 20 hours of playback from a single charge. And the JBL PartyBoost button means you can link up to 100 other PartyBoost-enabled speakers, including the five-star Flip 6, and the chance to link two Charge 5s in stereo mode. With this deal, you're almost getting two for the price of one, anyway.

We praised the Charge 5's sound in our full review: "Vocals are also more energised and feel well-placed in what is an expansive mix for a portable speaker of this size," we said, as well as noting that the "Charge 5 is capable of delicacy and nuance as well as oomph and bass clout."

With all things considered, this What Hi-Fi? Award winner seriously impressed at full price – and now it's just £90 at Amazon. Grab it while you can and enjoy your JBL Charge 5 alongside some well-earned time by the pool.

