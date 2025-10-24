JBL's wireless speaker lineup has had a good year with three wins in the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 – and one of them keeps going down in price.

The JBL Charge 6 is now £139 at Sevenoaks with the voucher code GDSAVE30, the lowest price we've seen.

Granted, this is only a smidge lower than its previous lowest price of £141, which we reported on during Prime Day. But for those on the fence, this might be enough to convince you to take the plunge – the JBL Charge 6 is a brilliant all-round performer.

Save 18% (£31) JBL Charge 6: was £170 now £139 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision In our JBL Charge 6 review, we said: "Its portable credentials have been bolstered; there are useful new design tweaks; and the sound is clearer, more detailed, powerful and punchy. It’s hugely fun to listen to, and we can highly recommend it." With a brand new carry strap, mature sound and lossless audio support, there's a lot to love about the Charge 6 - get it for £139 with the code GDSAVE30.

The JBL Charge 5 was already a five-star Award winner, but the Charge 6 somehow found a way to make several meaningful improvements.

The Charge 6 boasts improved water, dust and drop resistance ratings, as well as beefier bumper guards. One of the most helpful upgrades is the addition of a carry handle, making moving the burly model around notably easier.

This will make it much more straightforward to take the Charge 6's award-winning sound on the go. Courtesy of a 20mm tweeter and a newly developed woofer, we praised the sound for how balanced, subtle and controlled it sounds.

In our five-star JBL Charge 6 review, we said: "The Charge 6 certainly sounds more powerful, but that muscle and authority is heard throughout the frequency range, not just in the lower end. The sound is clearer and more detailed than before."

This is especially pleasing considering the Charge 6 can now offer high-resolution audio playback. With the advent of Spotify Lossless, hi-res is becoming more accessible than ever, and support is available for 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio via USB-C.

Big JBL fans will be rewarded as the Charge 6 works with their Auracast audio sharing technology, allowing you to play the same song across multiple compatible JBL speakers.

If that wasn't enough features, the JBL speaker also has a whopping 24 hours of battery life, with four extra hours available with the Playtime Boost setting enabled. You can also use the Charge 6 as a powerbank to charge your phone or other devices.

The biggest issue with the Charge 6 is the lack of a USB-C charging cable in the box, but that won't be much of a problem if, like most of the What Hi-Fi? team, your household has now accumulated several.

It may not be the biggest of discounts, but a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning mid-range speaker at under £140 is definitely not to be sniffed at. Get the awesome five-star JBL Charge 6 with £31 off at Sevenoaks now.

MORE:

Read our full JBL Charge 6 review

Best Bluetooth speakers: tried and tested for every budget

Best outdoor speakers: portable, wireless, waterproof models tried and tested