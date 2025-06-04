Save a whopping £120 off the bold-sounding, feature-laden Sonos Move 2

With the summer holidays fast approaching, now is a perfect time to invest in one of the best wireless speakers. Your outdoor party, sizzling BBQ or camping trip deserves a speaker that will deliver big and bold sound.

Enter the Sonos Move 2 wireless speaker that is currently down from £449 to £329. That's an impressive £120 discount at Richer Sounds and brings it close to the lowest price we've ever seen it.

Full disclosure, this is only a four-star speaker, so if you're happy spending an extra £20, then you could go for the five-star Sonos Era 300 at Amazon instead.

Best Sonos Move 2 wireless speaker deal

Sonos Move 2: was £449 now £329 at Richer Sounds We initially branded this refined wireless speaker as too expensive when it landed in late 2023, but that's far less of an issue now that it has dropped to an almost record low of £329. That's a price we can live with. With big, bold sound, a long battery life and excellent streaming features, what's not to love? Get it in either black or white. Also available at Peter Tyson

The Sonos Move 2 is not a portable speaker in the purest sense of the word. It's not portable in the same way that the Sonos Roam is, say, or even the JBL Charge 5 or Xtreme 4. It's a big, chunky block of a speaker that's designed to be carried to a given destination and then set down for a good while – rooms in your house, the decking in your back garden, those sorts of places.

That, naturally, gives you a bigger, bolder sound. The Sonos Move 2 is immensely competent in the way that it handles music, with more clarity, detail, and agility than its predecessor. Rooms are filled with ease by its sound, which, if you were planning on taking it out to the backyard, has enough punch and power to carry outdoors.

This is a big speaker that goes big on features. Alongside Bluetooth 5.0, you can play music wirelessly using Apple AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi 6, all assisted by a simple set-up and pleasing ease of use. Plus, you'll get 24 hours of battery life, stereo pairing, voice control from Sonos and Amazon Alexa, as well as easily manageable multi-room capabilities.

Over wi-fi there’s support for streaming in up to 24-bit/48kHz quality if you’re an Amazon Music Unlimited or Qobuz subscriber. If you prefer wired, you can connect external audio sources into the Move 2’s USB-C connection, although bear in mind you’ll need a specific and separate line-in adapter from Sonos to use this input.

The Sonos Move 2 sits in a niche corner of the market, but it fulfils its role admirably thanks to its solid sound, nice build and excellent array of features. Discover it at Richer Sounds.

