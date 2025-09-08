When thinking about standalone wireless speakers, sonic excellence is far from guaranteed.

That's why we suggest picking a product listed in our best wireless speakers guide. We've tested hundreds of speakers so that you can make informed buying decisions.

The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin may only have been awarded four out of five stars but thanks to its iconic design, we still think it's well worthy of consideration.

Especially as you can now you can pick it up for only £469 at Peter Tyson, a reduction of £230 on the original launch price.

Save 33% B&W Zeppelin: was £699 now £469 at Peter Tyson The Zeppelin is a speaker that serves up expansive, open presentation, agile, weighty bass and excellent capability at high volumes. Despite limited hi-res support and a rating of four rather than five stars, in reality, it's only a "shade below excellent". At this discounted price it's a good-looking, sonically excellent speaker.

The talented B&W Zeppelin is certainly one of the most unique-looking wireless speakers we've ever tested.

And while its new and improved five-star sibling, the Zeppelin Pro, has since arrived, it'll set you back a much higher upfront cost of £699. For the original Zeppelin, you'll pay £230 less.

Design-wise, the elliptical shape is certainly this speaker's most outwardly impressive feature, but it's what's inside that counts.

And that's a speaker configuration comprising two 25mm Decoupled Double-Dome aluminium tweeters, as well as two 90mm midrange drivers that benefit from the proprietary Fixed Suspension Transducer (FST) technology.

The B&W Zeppelin is also dedicated to making streaming as easy as possible with the chance to link your Deezer, Qobuz and Tidal memberships all through B&W’s Music App.

Using the app you can also set the whole thing up, and tweak the Zeppelin's treble and bass EQ levels.

There are plenty of reasons to buy the B&W Zeppelin and the fact that it's down to just £469 at Peter Tyson is one compelling reason to grab it right now.

