Retro-tastic and powerful-sounding JBL Aithentics Bluetooth speaker is back to its lowest-ever price

If you're in the market for a portable wireless speaker with charming retro looks and a bold, powerful sound, then the JBL Authentics 300 might already be on your radar.

Well, it definitely should now, because the speaker has returned to its lowest-ever price of £250 at Amazon. We gave it a solid four-star rating when we tested it at £380, so the fact the price has been slashed by so much means it should be on your list of speakers to consider if you want plenty of bang for your buck.

It was down at this price during Black Friday last year but in recent months had gone back up. This is the lowest price we've seen in 2025 so far.

JBL Authentics 300 wireless speaker deal

JBL Authentics 300 was £380 now £250 at Amazon (save £130)

If you're looking for a versatile and well-rounded wireless speaker we've come across, the JBL Authentics 300 is well worth an investigation. It features Bluetooth 5.3, wi-fi, AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect support, plus USB-C and Ethernet. And it's all controlled through the JBL One app. Take advantage of this monster discount while it lasts.

Price check: £299 at Peter Tyson

In our JBL Authentics 300 review, we were impressed by its assertive, front-footed sound, sharp looks and impressive versatility.

We are huge fans of the JBL's versatility. Yes, it's mains-powered as you'd expect for the money, but thanks to its carry handle and six-hour battery life, you can also move around with the wireless speaker (and your favourite tunes) in tow.

Other strings to its bow include having access to not one but two AI assistants (Alexa and Google), while streaming options are numerous courtesy of support for Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 5.3. You can even plug in directly via either USB-C or a handy aux-in socket if you own a source you'd like to plug in.

Versatility aside, the Authentics is defined by two more key aspects: it's very handsome and it's a lot of fun. That waffle foam grill (officially known as Quadrex) and some rather dashing metallic edging give the 300 oodles of class, while its robust, punchy and keen sound will please partygoers and dinner party guests alike.

If this sounds like your kind of speaker, this deal which sees £130 off at Amazon should be enough to tempt you to take the plunge.

