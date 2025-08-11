Own one of the best, small Bluetooth speakers we've tested for the price of a takeout

The seasonal sunshine means this is the time of year when most of us start hankering for a good, portable Bluetooth speaker.

Thankfully, we've just spotted a great deal for any buyer in need of one. Right now the five-star Tribit StormBox Micro 2 has dropped in price and can be picked up for only £49.99 at Amazon. That's a deal that's hard to ignore.

If you'd like snazzier colours and an even smaller form factor, then you can get the JBL Go 4 for under £50 at Amazon. It's also a five-star speaker and one of our most highly recommended options right now.

Save 17% Tribit StormBox Micro 2: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon This five-star Bluetooth speaker is one of the best small-scale speakers we've ever tested. Don't let the size of the Micro 2 fool you. Packing a mighty punch, this pocketable speaker boasts enjoyable sound for the size alongside a range of useful features. Get it all now for under £50. Five stars

As for what makes this dinky speaker so special? Well, despite being compact enough to disappear into your palm or perch on the narrowest windowsill, the Micro 2 delivers audio performance that defies its dimensions.

In our review, we noted significant improvements over its predecessor, with a meatier, more energetic sound profile that handles everything from podcasts to punchy basslines with aplomb.

Particularly impressive is its midrange performance, where vocals shine with remarkable clarity – ideal for podcast enthusiasts or listeners who prioritize vocal reproduction.

When we pushed it with complex material like Legend Has It by Run The Jewels, the tiny titan demonstrated surprising dynamism and precise timing that belies its budget status.

The upgrades extend beyond sound quality too, with Tribit boosting battery life to a competitive 12 hours (a 50 percent improvement over the original model) and implementing a clever power bank function that allows you to charge your phone in a pinch.

It’s a practical little number as well, from the IP67 waterproof rating that survived our sink-side testing to the thoughtfully designed rubber strap that secures the speaker to shower rails or bicycle handlebars.

Connectivity also receives a welcome upgrade to Bluetooth 5.3, delivering more stable connections and extended range during our evaluation.

For those seeking maximum value from a minimal investment, this Stormbox Micro 2 deal represents a genuine bargain. Happy listening.

