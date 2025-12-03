Massive saving! The five-star Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Gen drops to just £699
We think it's a total no-brainer
Can we all show our appreciation for the Award-winning Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation music streamer?
At the full price of £1219, we rated it five stars and crowned it a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner. We love it so much we're looking for every opportunity to recommend it to you, our readers.
Now discounted to £699 at Peter Tyson, we think it's a total no-brainer. As one of our favourite compact, premium wireless speakers, we bring this deal for your consideration.
Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation deal
This What Hi-Fi? Awards winner is almost half price, and we can't recommend it more highly. Boasting peerless presentation and considerable streaming options, the supremely talented sonic cube has been a favourite here at What Hi-Fi? since it launched in 2019.
Read our Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation review
The handsome, stylish Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation looks like a futuristic monolith around which tiny space aliens might worship. They'd be right to do so, as the hugely talented Qb is very much worthy of adulation, with outstanding processing power and internal wizardly leading to even greater speeds and musical accuracy.
You won’t be short of streaming options, either, thanks to built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 alongside Bluetooth streaming, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Roon Ready-ness and internet radio.
Better yet, you can gain access to hi-res files up to 32-bit/384kHz anywhere on your home network via the smooth Naim app.
Those files will sound outstanding once you get the characterful cube up and running. It's a rich, sparkling speaker that gives your music a real feeling of hi-fi 'polish', the sort of reproduction you don't often find from single-box units.
While there's ample detail and depth to the sound on offer, we've always been so impressed by how much space, breadth and airiness the Qb's soundstage offers. For small-scale listening or room-filling renditions, the Naim can do it all.
With £520 off at Peter Tyson now's the perfect time to buy the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner.
MORE:
Other deals at Peter Tyson
Richer Sounds has many other great deals
As does Sevenoaks
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.