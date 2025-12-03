Massive saving! The five-star Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Gen drops to just £699

Can we all show our appreciation for the Award-winning Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation music streamer?

At the full price of £1219, we rated it five stars and crowned it a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner. We love it so much we're looking for every opportunity to recommend it to you, our readers.

Now discounted to £699 at Peter Tyson, we think it's a total no-brainer. As one of our favourite compact, premium wireless speakers, we bring this deal for your consideration.

Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation deal

The handsome, stylish Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation looks like a futuristic monolith around which tiny space aliens might worship. They'd be right to do so, as the hugely talented Qb is very much worthy of adulation, with outstanding processing power and internal wizardly leading to even greater speeds and musical accuracy.

You won’t be short of streaming options, either, thanks to built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 alongside Bluetooth streaming, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Roon Ready-ness and internet radio.

Better yet, you can gain access to hi-res files up to 32-bit/384kHz anywhere on your home network via the smooth Naim app.

Those files will sound outstanding once you get the characterful cube up and running. It's a rich, sparkling speaker that gives your music a real feeling of hi-fi 'polish', the sort of reproduction you don't often find from single-box units.

While there's ample detail and depth to the sound on offer, we've always been so impressed by how much space, breadth and airiness the Qb's soundstage offers. For small-scale listening or room-filling renditions, the Naim can do it all.

With £520 off at Peter Tyson now's the perfect time to buy the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner.

