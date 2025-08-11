JBL's Award-winning, rugged but musical Bluetooth speaker has had its price slashed

I wonder if you've ever been to a BBQ or outdoor party and left feeling seriously envious of the host's outdoor speaker. Right now, you can bury all of those feelings by buying the five-star JBL Xtreme 4 for just £239 at Amazon.

The Bluetooth speaker is our 2024 What-Hi-Fi? Product of the Year and has earned a worthy place in both our best Bluetooth speakers and best outdoor speakers guides.

The speaker normally costs £330. But with £90 off right now, it is currently available for £239. That's the best price we've seen it sell for all year.

JBL Xtreme 4: was £330 now £239 at Amazon Save £90 on the award-winning JBL Xtreme 4. In our review we called the Bluetooth speaker "hugely engaging and entertaining". The sound might not be up to the standard of more expensive rivals, but it does win out in terms of being seriously robust and rugged. Despite not being a record-low price, the saving is certainly not to be sniffed at.

So, what does the JBL Xtreme 4 have to offer? Feature-wise, you've got a boosted battery lasting approximately 24 hours.

That's a huge jump from the previous gen's 15 hours. But wait, how about 30 hours? With JBL's new Playtime Boost tool, you can squeeze an extra 6 hours out of the battery – though we'd recommend steering clear of this feature to get the best out of the audio quality.

Then, there's the AI Sound Boost, a debut feature on the Xtreme 4, that looks after your sound quality when you hit louder volumes, preventing distortion. A great feature for outdoor use.

And if you're picking up a pair of Xtreme 4 speakers at this enticing discount, you can use the Auracast Bluetooth tech to connect your chorus of speakers to play together in stereo.

It's a robust piece of kit, and our expert testers said in their full review:

"You'd think, given the JBL's relatively big, bold, and showy exterior, that it would be a bit of a bass machine, but this is the thing that's constantly impressed us about this Xtreme and its predecessors. For such a chunky speaker, it produces a fantastically refined sound."

When we tested the JBL Xtreme 4 at full price, we gave it five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award. And now, you can secure this quality at a discount price.

So, hurry! If you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker that'll deliver quality sound and you haven't quite decided which one yet, you can pick up the JBL Xtreme 4 for just £239 at Amazon.

