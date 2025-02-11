Don't hang around: JBL's Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is back to its best price this year

At this time of year, it might be hard to imagine enjoying time by the pool, but it pays to plan ahead thanks to a deal we've just spotted on one of the best Bluetooth speakers around. It's the JBL Flip 6 and it scored a maximum of five stars in our review. Outdoor parties and family gatherings will never be the same again.

Right now, you can snag this sonic superstar for just £91, down from its usual £129.99 RRP. That's a hefty saving of £39 and only £5 more than its lowest ever price. If you're happy to forgo the luxuries of voice assistance integration, outdoor-boosting buttons and other neat extras, then the Flip 6 will be a perfect fit.

The Flip 6 has long been one of our favourite portable Bluetooth speakers, and for good reason. Despite its compact, burrito-sized form factor, it manages to cram in some seriously impressive audio technology. The latest iteration boasts Bluetooth 5.1 for improved connectivity, along with a reworked driver configuration that includes a separate tweeter powered by a dedicated 10-watt amplifier.

In our review, we praised the Flip 6 for its improved clarity and sonic precision compared to its predecessor. The separate tweeter really makes its presence felt, delivering a cleaner and more emotive performance overall that sounds more spacious and open than the previous model.

Bass lovers will be pleased to know that despite its diminutive size, the Flip 6 delivers surprisingly punchy low-end performance. It's not just about the bass though – this little powerhouse offers a well-balanced, entertaining sound across all frequencies. Whether you're into funk-heavy Prince tracks or more delicate acoustic pieces, the Flip 6 brings energy and life to your music.

But it's not just about sound quality. The Flip 6 is built to withstand the rigours of outdoor use, boasting a dust- and waterproof IP67 rating. This means you can take it to the beach, by the pool or on a hiking trip without worrying about damage from sand, splashes or even brief submersion.

For those who like to fine-tune their audio, the JBL Portable app also serves up a three-band equaliser, allowing you to tweak the bass, mid, and treble to your liking. And with its 12-hour battery life, the Flip 6 is ready to keep the party going all day long.

All positive so far, but at the end of the day this is just a Bluetooth speaker. It lacks a lot of the mod cons, such as voice assistance integration and outdoor-boosting buttons. Not everyone will care about these features, but they certainly elevate a user's experience.

If you're happy with great sound and build quality, then you'll be happy with the Flip 6. And at only £91, you won't get anything better for the price.

