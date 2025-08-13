Sometimes, it's not about the size of the deal, but what the deal means. The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 may only have dropped by £20 on Amazon, but think of what that signifies: the floodgates are open, and bigger discounts will surely follow.

That's great news, but it means you have a decision to make: buy now and grab a great pair of headphones while saving £20, or hold off and see just how low the Px7 S3 can go in the coming months.

Struggling? Let us try to make things a little clearer...

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 wireless headphones deal

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are excellent premium wireless headphones, and some of the best Bluetooth cans we heard in 2025. They're robust, powerful and muscular sounding, pulling out plenty of textural details and proving a match for the five-star Sony WH-1000XM6 in the process. It's a different sound to the Sony, but objectively worse? That's a tough call...

They're beautifully made, as all B&W headphones seem to be these days, while extensive codec support for the likes of aptX HD and aptX Adaptive is a real bonus for high quality listening with compatible sources.

Up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC switched on is ample for such a high-performing pair of over-ears, while a USB-C connection means you can listen to rates up to 24-bit/96kHz. It's all good stuff, even if the ANC lags behind the likes of Bose, Sony and the Dali IO-8.

There's no question that you're getting a great product at a cheeky discount, but here's the thing: should you buy now or wait until later when larger drops might be on the way?

We can't make that decision for you, but we can say that, once the first discount arrives, bigger drops tend to land in the subsequent months.

It also paves the way for a major discount during big sales events, and with another Amazon Prime Day set to be held in October, not to mention Black Friday coming up in November and the inevitable Christmas sales thereafter, big deals will surely follow.

B&W likes a decent discount, too. It's been happy to drop its outgoing Px7 S2e cans by well over £100 during major sales events, and while a newer pair of headphones won't fall that far, it shows Bowers is happy to cut prices when the time is right.

Enough time will have passed by then, too. The Px7 S3 came out in April of 2025, so by the time we're getting to the end of the year, major discounts won't be that unlikely.

The thing is, even we don't know how major those drops will be, and while we've been optimistic about discounts arriving, there are never any complete guarantees that any deals will arrive.

So, the choice is yours. Either take the £20 off at Amazon now and enjoy the Px7 S3 as soon as you can, or stick it out and see what the future holds. In the meantime, we'll keep consulting our crystal ball...

