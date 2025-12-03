These punchy-sounding Bowers & Wilkins floorstanders are now cheaper than on Black Friday – while stocks last
The B&W 603 S3 has had another discount
Traditionally, prices tend to go back up after Black Friday, particularly on high-ticket items such as floorstanding speakers.
No one seems to have told Bowers & Wilkins, however, who have slashed another £60 off one of their fine floorstanders in the aftermath of Black Friday.
The Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 are now £1,539 at Sevenoaks, which is a whopping £460 off the original launch price. That's a new lowest price for this pair!
Better yet, you can still get a 3m run of QED XT25 Speaker Cable (worth £84.95) included free of charge! You'll need to join Rewards by Sevenoaks for this, but have no fear – joining is completely free.
We recommend moving quickly, however, as the oak finish has already sold out.
The Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 floorstanders are large, well-made speakers that will fill a room with ease. The 25mm titanium dome tweeter, 15cm midrange cone and 16.5cm paper bass drivers combine to produce a weighty, full sound with plenty of punch, and are now available at their lowest price ever.
Stock available in black or white finishes only
Deal also at Peter Tyson
The 603 S3 are the largest and most expensive speakers in Bowers & Wilkins' 600 series, and are also recommended by us as the best Bowers & Wilkins floorstanders we've tested recently.
The 603 S3 use a 25mm titanium dome tweeter, B&W’s custom 15cm Continuum midrange cone, and a pair of 16.5cm paper bass drivers.
Tech has also trickled down from the more expensive 700 series, including a more powerful motor assembly for the midrange driver, which utilises a special type of foam to suppress vibrations in pursuit of a purer, clearer sound.
Be warned that the 603 S3 are sizeable towers, measuring 102cm in height, but they're ideal for anyone with ample space who wants an eye-catching speaker set-up.
Luckily, the 603 S3's sound lives up to its size. As we said in our Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 review, "There’s fullness and weight (to the music), with lots of drive and power that will please anyone looking for their music to enjoy a whole load of weight and muscle."
During testing, the speakers brought out detail and nuance while also adding clarity, focus and robust bass. They also showed an admirable knack for control and authority.
For context, we only gave the 603 S3 four stars, as the five-star PMC Prodigy 5 launched at a similar price and offered greater dynamism.
At the time of writing, though, the Prodigy 5 are still sitting at £1,995 – making the Bowers & Wilkins floorstanders a more affordable proposition. If you prefer large speakers and a substantial sound, consider the 603 S3, available with £460 off at Sevenoaks.
